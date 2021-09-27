How can trainers buy Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Ever wondered what it would be like to just flat out buy Pokemon?

As of yet, there is no way to purchase Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Dedicated fans of the game are content with the struggle in catching Pokemon. Players who want to relax, though, would be open to buying an established set outright.

Most trainers know that sometimes it can become a struggle to catch certain Pokemon. Many are locked by region, while others can be Legendary Pokemon that are extremely difficult to take down.

Without a strong team or several teammates, some trainers simply don’t have the capability to defeat certain Tier 5 Raids or Mega Raids. This makes dishing out some money for Pokemon enticing and comparably easier.

Can rare Pokemon be purchased?

While there is no way to buy them on the Pokemon GO app, there is a way that trainers can purchase Pokemon from other players. For a price, trainers are willing to trade away powerful and even rare Pokemon. Not only can players trade with each other, but there are websites where trainers can quite literally shop for valuable Pokemon.

Websites like G2G and Player Auctions offer a wide variety of options that trainers can have their pick from. It’s equivalent to shopping for Pokemon. These websites show what CP the Pokemon are and whether or not they have perfect IVs. The same goes for legacy moves.

On average, most Pokemon cost within the $10 to $15 range. Although for really rare ones, the price can shoot to $20 and higher.

Aside from Pokemon, trainers can also shop for a large amount of items. The sites offer XP, Stardust, and other useful resources in bulk to trainers. This will allow players to easily level up their Pokemon overnight.

This may seem more attractive to fans now, since there are three region-locked legendaries out there at the moment. The Lake Trio from Sinnoh, Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie, are Tier 5 Raid bosses for the second half of September. Azelf can only be caught in the Americas and Greenland, Uxie is relegated to Asia and Europe, leaving Africa with Mesprit to catch.

