Is Primarina worth using in Pokemon GO Great League?

Recently released in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola, Primarina is the final evolution of the Alola region's Water-type starter, Popplio.

As with many Pokemon that emerged during the Season of Alola, trainers are likely curious to see how well Primarina will perform in battle.

Primarina's application varies depending on where it battles, but many players may consider using it in Great League PvP.

As a new introduction, Primarina has some interesting combat capabilities due to its Water/Fairy typing. However, it may not be able to rise above the meta in its current condition.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

What to know about Primarina in Pokemon GO's Great League PvP

Primarina singing in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primarina's strengths in Pokemon GO's Great League primarily stem from its typing and stats.

Water/Fairy is an uncommon elemental type pairing that offers some interesting type advantages. As a matter of fact, fan-favorite Great League pick, Azumarill, possesses the same elemental typing, albeit with different stats and moves. The most noticeable difference between the two is Azumarill's sizable defense and stamina, something Primarina can't quite match despite its impressive attack stat.

Primarina can certainly deal solid damage in Pokemon GO PvP, thanks to its attack stat and quality Fast Moves like Charm and Waterfall. However, its weaknesses come from its lack of bulk and its inability to power up its Charge Moves quickly.

Primarina doesn't have ideal energy generation, and powerful meta picks in Great League can often decimate Pokemon with low bulk and slower energy generation.

Every situation is different, but Primarina is somewhat limited compared to other Pokemon in Great League's format.

This isn't to say that Primarina is useless in Pokemon GO PvP. It can be useful in certain situations. Specifically, if it enters a favorable type matchup, its Fast Moves should be able to whittle down targets quickly and with ease. This makes Primarina a solid pick to perform cleanup duty, even if its opponent still has shields available.

Since Primarina's primary DPS output in PvP will come from its Fast Moves, shields are less of an obstacle for it. However, if an opponent is unshielded and Primarina manages to power up its Charge Moves, the Soloist Pokemon can still hit unsuspecting opponents quite hard.

