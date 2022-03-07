The best Moveset for Primarina in Pokemon GO

Primarina, the fully evolved Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Alola Region, has finally arrived in Pokemon GO. With the first wave of Pokemon native to the Alola region arriving in the mobile game, players are beginning to experiment with them to see if they are viable in the game's Battle League.

Primarina is the fully evolved form of Popplio, Alola's Water-type Starter Pokemon. Primarina is also the first fully evolved Fairy-type Starter Pokemon and the only one at the time of writing. With Primarina's unique qualities, many players are excited at the prospect of finally using this Pokemon on their team to conquer the Battle League.

When considering a Pokemon's viability in a game as divergent from the main series as Pokemon GO, various factors need to be kept in mind. Things like a Pokemon's typing, stats, and potential move sets are all contributing details that can determine whether a Pokemon is worth using in the Battle League or not.

Primarina in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

As previously stated, Primarina is a Water and Fairy-type Pokemon. This gives Primarina seven resistances and only three weaknesses. Primarina is weak to Poison, Grass, and Electric-type attacks while resisting Fire, Bug, Fighting, Ice, Dark, Dragon, and other Water-type attacks.

When observing Primarina's stats in Pokemon GO, players can see that Primarina has excellently balanced stats in terms of its stamina and defense with a slight boost in attacking prowess. Primarina has an attack stat of 232, a stamina stat of 190, and a defense stat of 195. This makes Primarina a great tank Pokemon.

Primarina's signature move, Sparkling Aria, is sadly absent from its move pool. However, this move may be added during the inevitable Popplio Community Day event. Primarina shines thanks to its access to the Charm move, which is the best Fairy-type fast attack in the game. This gives it great potential in the metagame.

Primarina's typing and stats paired with its access to Charm may have it replace Azumarill entirely in Pokemon GO's Great League. Primarina improves on Azumarill in almost every way aside from candy cost. Primarina has 35 less stamina than Azumarill, but it is far too early to have real merit.

Primarina serves as a great mid-game attacker with great numbers in both offense and defense. Its stats, paired with its defensive typing, make it a great safe switch option as well. For players wanting to try it out in battle, Primarina's moveset that maximizes its damage output is a combination of Charm and Hydro Pump.

While it is still an incredibly new Pokemon, Primarina is already gaining some much-deserved attention thanks to its great typing and stats. With the addition of either Hydro Cannon or Sparkling Aria added for its Community Day, its usage will surely spike to higher numbers as Primarina is a great alternative to Azumarill.

