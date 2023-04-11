Is Regieleki good in Pokemon GO PvP?

On April 9, 2023, Pokemon GO introduced a brand-new Pocket Monster, Regieleki, in Elite Raids. The creature debuted in Generation VIII as part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield game.

Regieleki's Raid Boss CP is 44,342, with a maximum catch CP of 1602. A weather boost (Rain) can increase its maximum catch CP to 2002.

The fighter belongs to the Regi Trio, which is the original set of Pokemon that make up the Legendary Titans. The group includes Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regieleki, and Regidraco.

Regieleki is thought to have been inspired by the Golems mentioned in Hebrew folklore. In the main series, it boasts the highest base speed stat out of all the creatures. This has sparked some important debates about how well the Pocket Monster performs in PvP battles.

Regieleki is underwhelming in Pokemon GO PvP battles

Regieleki is considered a powerhouse as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, but it is not as dominant in PvP battles. It has 250 Attack, 125 Defense, and 190 Stamina in the mobile game. Although it has considerable offensive power, the fighter lacks defensive capabilities. It has an average amount of stamina but not enough to endure much in battles.

Since the Legendary Pokemon is an Electric-type, it is strong against Water and Flying-type foes and weak only to Ground-type attacks. It can also fairly resist Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks, but that's about it.

Regieleki has a total of five moves in Pokemon GO. Two of them are Fast Moves, and three are Charge Moves. Its Fast Moves comprise of Lock-On and Thunder Shock. Meanwhile, its Charge Moves are Thunder, Hyper Beam, and Zap Cannon. Regieleki's signature move, Thunder Cage, is yet to be available in the game. It will probably be introduced in a future event featuring the creature.

Thunder Shock, Thunder, and Zap Cannon are Electric-type and have the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) potential. These attacks will also deliver extra damage whenever used in certain weather conditions. None of these moves is anything special, and Regieleki needs more coverage in its moveset. Although it has Hyper Beam, it lacks powerful moves like Focus Blast.

This is the main problem with Regieleki. It needs more coverage, and that's a huge deal in Pokemon GO PvP battles. Coverage primarily determines whether a creature can perform well or not. The Legendary Pocket Monster will certainly be handicapped in most situations, as its movepool mostly consists of Electric-type moves.

Compared to other Pokemon GO creatures in its power range, Regieleki is lackluster in PvP battles. Although it boasts extremely offensive powers, its ability to defend is very underwhelming. The fighter's average stamina and defense make it an easy target to defeat in battles. Its HP isn't special, either.

Most Electric-type creatures suffer in PvP battles, and Regieleki is no exception. The Pocket Monster is an easy target for any Ground-type foes; even the average ones can win against it.

