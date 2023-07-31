Is Shiny Diancie available in Pokemon GO?

With the 2023 Pokemon GO Fest just a month away, players are looking for any possible information regarding the event or the two highly-anticipated creatures that will be debuting: Diancie and Mega Rayquaza. While most players will be satisfied with the additions to the game for the sake of Pokedex completion, some have their sights set higher and are hoping to catch the Shiny variants of the new Pokemon.

Shiny Pokemon are rare variants of creatures that hardcore players spend a lot of time hunting for. As such, there are bound to be players who are looking to find out if they will be able to add one of Pokemon GO's newest additions, Diancie, to their collection.

Shiny Diancie is absent from Pokemon GO and the rest of the mainline franchise

Diancie's Mega Evolution as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Diancie is one of the most interesting Shiny Pokemon in the franchise. Despite being released three generations ago with Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Shiny Diancie has never been available in any mainline game. Interestingly enough, the only game Shiny Diancie is available in is the mobile game and 3DS eShop title Pokemon Shuffle via a special online event that took place in 2016.

Ever since that one event, Shiny Diancie has never been made available in the games. Even the card game has yet to see this creature's shiny variant. As such, it would be reasonable to assume that The Pokemon Company would prioritize getting Shiny Diancie into the main series before worrying about bringing it to a mobile spin-off title.

With this in mind, it could very well be a few years before Shiny Diancie makes an appearance in Pokemon GO. This being unfortunate news, shiny hunters may feel that there would be no point in trying to catch a Diancie. Let's take a look at Diancie's potential in the game's battling scene.

Will Diancie be good in Pokemon GO PvP?

From what has been seen surrounding Diancie so far, the creature shows very little potential in the Great and Ultra Leagues due to its type combination. The typing of Rock and Fairy leaves the creature incredibly vulnerable to Steel and Ground-type attacks. On the contrary, it does possess the same type combination and base defense of the now Great League superstar, Carbink.

If Diancie comes to Pokemon GO with a combat power rating low enough to let it participate in the Great League, it may serve as a more powerful alternative to Carbink. However, it is unclear if Diancie will be able to hold its own in the Ultra and Master Leagues, where every participant hits much harder and has much higher stats.

The big draw to Diancie is the side-by-side debut of its Mega Evolution. As such, Mega Diancie will undoubtedly be one of the best raiders in the game to use against bosses it has a type advantage against. However, a lot could change before GO Fest arrives, so you should still keep an eye on this upcoming Mythical Pokemon.