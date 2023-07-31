Is shiny Vulpix and Ninetales available in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's first event in August is Vulpix Spotlight Hour. Players across the world will see increased Vulpix spawns in their proximity from 6 pm to 7 pm local time on August 1, 2023. The event is a condensed version of Community Days in Niantic's mobile game. With boosted spawn rates, you might be wondering if you can also snag a shiny Vulpix during the period or not.

The answer is yes. You can get shiny Vulpix and evolve it to get shiny Ninetales during the Spotlight Hour event on August 1, 2023, in Pokemon GO. This article will tell you how you can go about the process.

Can Vulpix be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and shiny Vulpix (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vulpix Spotlight Hour on August 1, 2023, allows you to catch the shiny variant of the Fox Pokemon from Generation I. The regular form of the critter has an orange coat along with brighter orange fur on its head and tail. It also has brown eyes, an off-white underbelly, and brown feet.

Shiny Vulpix has a pale-yellow colored coat. The fur on its tail and head is also a much paler shade of orange. Instead of brown, its eyes and feet are sage green. The only thing that remains constant is its off-white underbelly.

Can Ninetales be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and shiny Ninetales (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get shiny Ninetales, you need to feed shiny Vulpix 50 Candy. Shiny Ninetales is one of the most beautiful shinies in the game. Regular Ninetales has a pale-yellow fur coating with orange highlights at the ends of its tail. The critter also has piercing red eyes.

The shiny form has white fur with pale blue accents at the end of its tails. Shiny Ninetales retains the sharp red eyes of its regular counterpart. This appearance makes it look like Jon Snow's direwolf from Game of Thrones, which adds to the critter's collection value if you are a fan of both franchises.

Other than collecting Shiny Ninetales, you also get the event bonus of 2x XP for evolving Pocket Monsters during the August 1 Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

How to increase chances of getting shiny Vulpix and Ninetales during August 1 Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!



August is a great time to get out and GO!

Despite Spotlight Hours' similarity with Community Days, the event does not give the highlighted critter an increased chance to be shiny. Therefore, Vulpix in the wild is stuck with the tough 1-in-512 shiny odds.

The best way to increase your chances of catching a shiny Vulpix and evolving it to get a shiny Ninetales is to use Incense and walk around for as long as possible during the event's duration.

Although the shiny odds are unchanged, boosted spawn rates will increase the number of Vulpix encounters. By default, this increases your chances of landing a shiny variant, which you can evolve into a shiny Ninetales.