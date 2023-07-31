Best moveset for Ninetales in Pokemon GO

The August event schedule for Pokemon GO is out. To kick things off for the month, Vulpix will appear in Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The event will be live from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During this period, players can catch Vulpix in large numbers. Evolving it into Ninetales during this event will give you 2x XP bonus for the evolution.

To evolve Vulpix into Ninetales in Pokemon GO, you need 50 Vulpix Candy. Collecting this should be fairly easy, given the high spawn rate during the event. Moreover, the bonus is an additional incentive to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales during the event.

Once you have Ninetales, you would want to know what the best moveset for the critter is for Pokemon GO's PvP and PvE battles.

Best Ninetales PvP moveset in Pokemon GO

The best moves for Ninetales for Great League and Ultra League in the game's PvP scene are as follows:

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Charged Attack: Weather Ball (Fire) + Solar Beam

Fire Spin is the best choice of Fast Attack for Ninetales because it does the most damage among all the other options. It also generates energy the fastest. It has a damage output of 9.84 damage per second (DPS), and it generates approximately 9.1 energy per second (EPS).

Weather Ball (Fire) should be your first choice for Charged Attack since it is extremely spammy and does decent chip damage (41.3 DPS). The best part about Weather Ball is that it consumes very little energy (21.9 EPS).

Solar Beam is the ideal choice for Ninetales' second Charged Attack. This Grass-type attack does heavy nuke damage. It consumes approximately 16.3 EPS and does approximately 30.6 DPS.

Solar Beam takes the spot despite Ninetales having other Fire-type attacks since it gives the critter excellent coverage against Water, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon, which pose a threat to it.

Is Ninetales good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Niantic is extremely mediocre when it comes to the game's PvP scene. PvPoke ranks it at number 168 for the open Great League and at 160 in the open Ultra League.

The presence of many Water, Rock, and Ground-types in the format makes it less viable. However, with Solar Beam, it can be played as a surprise core-breaker against double Rock/Water/Ground teams in the endgame.

Ninetales can also be a solid counter to Registeel, Alolan Ninetales, and Tervenant, which are all meta-relevant critters.

Best Ninetales PvE moveset in Pokemon GO

Similar to its position in the PvP scene, Ninetales is outclassed by Fire-type Legendaries and critters with Mega Evolutions when it comes to raid or Gym Battles in Pokemon GO.

If you still wish to use Ninetales in gym or raid battles, the following moveset will suit the format the best:

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Charged Attack: Overheat + Weather Ball (Fire)

This exerts high damage pressure on the opponent, which is the main objective of PvE battles.