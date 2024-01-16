Is Therian Thundurus with Wildbolt Storm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Therian Thundurus in Pokemon GO is getting a new Charged Attack called Wildbolt Storm during its turn as a 5-star raid boss in January 2024. Since this move will be available for the first time, many players wonder if the signature attack from Pokemon Legends: Arceus is any good in PvP and PvE battles.

Catch a Therian Thundurus between January 17 and 24 to get a variant of the critter that knows Wildbolt Storm. This article discusses the move's viability in trainer battles, Gyms, and raids.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Wildbolt Storm Therian Thundurus worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Thundurus with Wildbolt Storm in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Before getting into whether or not Therian Thundurus is good with the new move, let us look at its base stats and other attacks.

Fast Attacks

Bite

Volt Switch

Charged Attacks

Focus Blast

Sludge Wave

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Wildbolt Storm [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 295

Defense: 161

Stamina: 188

Wildbolt Storm is a 60 base power attack that consumes 45 energy. Being an Electric-type move, Tornadus will benefit from same-type-attack-bonus (STAB), making its base power 72. Like Tornadus's Bleakwind Storm, this move is guaranteed to lower the target's Attack stat by one stage.

In both the Ultra League and Master League formats of Pokemon GO Battle League, the addition of Wildbolt Storm allows Therian Forme Thundurus to win more even-shielded situations.

This is owing to two reasons: Firstly, costing only 45 energy, Wildbolt Storm acts as the perfect bait move for the critter. Secondly, Wildbolt Storm's guaranteed debuff allows Thundurus to stick around on the battlefield for longer.

Is Wildbolt Storm Therian Thundurus worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

In PvE battles, Windbolt Storm deals 140 damage at 100 energy. Compared to this, Thunderbolt deals 80 damage for 50 energy. This means Therian Thundurus running Volt Switch + Thunderbolt can deal more damage per energy than Therian Thundurus running Volt Switch + Wildbolt Storm.

Therefore, you should only run Wildbolt Storm over Thunderbolt if you catch a Therian Thundurus that knows the move, and you don't want to spend Charged TMs on the critter.

How to get a Therian Thundurus that knows Wildbolt Storm in Pokemon GO

To get a Therian Thundurus that knows Wildbolt Storm, you must defeat the Legendary Pocket Monster in 5-star raids between January 17-24, 2024. If you manage to catch this critter via these raid battles, it will know that exclusive move.

If you miss this opportunity, you may use an Elite Charged TM to teach Wildbolt Storm to a Therian Tornadus from your collection.

