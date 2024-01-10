Is Therian Tornadus with Bleakwind Storm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Therian Tornadus is getting a brand new Charged Attack called Bleakwind Storm in Pokemon GO during its stint as a 5-star raid boss in January 2024. As such, players might be wondering if it is any good in PvP and PvE battles. Bleakwind Storm is the signature move of Tornadus from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

If you catch Therian Tornadus in Pokemon GO between January 10-17, 2024, it will know the Charged Attack Bleakwind Storm. This article will break down the move's utility in trainer battles, raids, and Gyms.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Bleakwind Storm Therian Tornadus worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Therian Forme Tornadus (Image via TPC)

Before getting into the effects of Bleakwind Storm on Therian Tornadus's viability in Niantic's mobile game, let's take a look at this creature's stats and the moves it can learn:

Base Stats

Attack: 238

Defense: 189

Stamina: 188

Fast Attacks

Astonish

Gust

Charged Attacks

Focus Blast

Heat Wave

Hurricane

Psychic

Bleakwind Storm*

Bleakwind Storm is a 60 base power attack that consumes 45 energy. Since this is a Flying-type move, Tornadus would get same-type-attack-bonus (STAB), bringing its base power to 72. Similar to Icy Wind, this move is guaranteed to lower the target's Attack stat by one stage.

Since Therian Forme Tornadus is quite frail defensively, the Attack drops it can dish out with Bleakwind Storm lets this creature stick around on the battlefield for longer. Moreover, this is the first bait move in Tornadus' kitty, allowing it to put pressure on the opponents' shields like never before.

Overall, with Bleakwind Storm, Therian Tornadus becomes much more viable in both even-shielded situations as well as in scenarios where you have a shield advantage. This applies to Pokemon GO Battle League's Ultra League and Master League.

Is Bleakwind Storm Therian Tornadus worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

In Gyms and Raid battles, Therian Tornadus with Gust + Bleakwind Storm is a remarkable upgrade from Therian Tornadus with Gust + Hurricane. Both moves cost 100 energy in PvE battles, but the former deals 140 damage compared to the latter's 110.

This will make the Pocket Monster more viable as a Flying-type attacker, especially considering its impressive Attack stat.

How to get a Therian Tornadus that knows Bleakwind Storm in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

To get a Therian Tornadus that knows Bleakwind Storm, you must defeat the critter in 5-star raids between January 10 and January 17, 2024. When this entity is caught via these raid battles, it will know that exclusive move.

If you miss this chance, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to a Therian Tornadus you might have from before.

Poll : Which form of Tornadus do you like more? Incarnate Therian 0 votes