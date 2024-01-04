How to solo defeat Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Solo defeating Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO is not going to be as difficult as a lot of the other five-star Legendary raids in this game. Since this Flying-type Pocket Monster has an Attack stat of 199 and a Defense stat of 161, it can neither hit you hard nor tank the attacks from the Pokemon in your raid party. However, you still need to learn about the right set of counters before going into these raids.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for solo Tornadus Therian Forme raids in GO, including the best counters and tactics.

Can you solo defeat Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Therian Tornadus in the main series game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tornadus Therian Forme is a Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Mega creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Electric

Ice

The Flying elemental typing of Tornadus Therian Forme makes it strong against the following types of creatures:

Bug

Fighting

Grass

Being a 5-star Raid boss, Tornadus Therian Forme will have a Combat Power (CP) of 44,256. It will have an Attack stat of 199 and a Defense stat of 161. As a result, Tornadus Therian Forme neither hits hard nor resists your attacks very well.

Furthermore, Tornadus Therian Forme does not have an impressive moveset. Thus, you will not break a sweat if you have high-level counters to use against this creature.

So, if you follow what we discuss in this guide, you can easily defeat Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Tornadus Therian Forme raids alone in Pokemon GO

Therian Tornadus solo raids will not be hard in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Tornadus Therian Forme, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Ice-, Rock-, and Electric-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some effective counters that you can use against Tornadus Therian Forme in the upcoming raids:

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Therian Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

As mentioned earlier, Tornadus Therian Forme will have a Combat Power of 44,256. Taking high-level counters like Mega Manectric, Zekrom, Rampardos, Raikou, and the rest will let you deal with this monster very easily.

Your best bet is to dodge the attacks coming from Therian Tornadus and then hit it hard with moves like Wild Charge, Shadow Ball, Rock Slide, and the rest.

Once you learn the pattern of Tornadus’ attacks, you can deal with this monster fairly easily, even if you don’t have a raid mate.

That said, if it is possible, we will always advise you to ask a friend to tag along if you know someone who plays Pokemon GO and lives in your vicinity.