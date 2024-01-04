How to solo defeat Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Solo defeating Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO is not going to be as difficult as a lot of the other five-star Legendary raids in this game. Since this Flying-type Pocket Monster has an Attack stat of 199 and a Defense stat of 161, it can neither hit you hard nor tank the attacks from the Pokemon in your raid party. However, you still need to learn about the right set of counters before going into these raids.
In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for solo Tornadus Therian Forme raids in GO, including the best counters and tactics.
Can you solo defeat Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?
Tornadus Therian Forme is a Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Mega creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Rock
- Electric
- Ice
The Flying elemental typing of Tornadus Therian Forme makes it strong against the following types of creatures:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Grass
Being a 5-star Raid boss, Tornadus Therian Forme will have a Combat Power (CP) of 44,256. It will have an Attack stat of 199 and a Defense stat of 161. As a result, Tornadus Therian Forme neither hits hard nor resists your attacks very well.
Furthermore, Tornadus Therian Forme does not have an impressive moveset. Thus, you will not break a sweat if you have high-level counters to use against this creature.
So, if you follow what we discuss in this guide, you can easily defeat Tornadus Therian Forme in Pokemon GO.
How to defeat Tornadus Therian Forme raids alone in Pokemon GO
If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Tornadus Therian Forme, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Ice-, Rock-, and Electric-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some effective counters that you can use against Tornadus Therian Forme in the upcoming raids:
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon
- Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Therian Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
As mentioned earlier, Tornadus Therian Forme will have a Combat Power of 44,256. Taking high-level counters like Mega Manectric, Zekrom, Rampardos, Raikou, and the rest will let you deal with this monster very easily.
Your best bet is to dodge the attacks coming from Therian Tornadus and then hit it hard with moves like Wild Charge, Shadow Ball, Rock Slide, and the rest.
Once you learn the pattern of Tornadus’ attacks, you can deal with this monster fairly easily, even if you don’t have a raid mate.
That said, if it is possible, we will always advise you to ask a friend to tag along if you know someone who plays Pokemon GO and lives in your vicinity.