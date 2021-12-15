Is Tsareena broken in Pokemon Unite?

Tsareena has become yet another character that Pokemon Unite added which is tremendously powerful upon release.

There’s been a trend of Pokemon Unite releasing characters who are incredibly strong, leading them to be nerfed over time. Some players may still remember the three days following the release Sylveon where the Fairy-type dominated ranked play. The same happened for Greedent, and Tsareena seems to be continuing the trend.

New Pokemon Tsareena released with increadibly strong abilities

To determine how strong Tsareena is, one must first understand how Queenly Majesty works. Tsareena’s passive ability, Queenly Majesty, allows for one of Tsareena’s cooldowns to have an additional effect (extra healing or a shield).

This passive is activated after Tsareena has used three moves. Once it activates, all of Tsareena’s cooldowns reset, allowing the user to continue mashing buttons until every Pokemon in front of Tsareena is dead.

There have been several clips shared online of Tsareena users either at low health or surrounded by enemies (or both), and their cooldowns kept resetting to the point where they could still kill their opponents and stay alive.

There are also horror stories of Pokemon Uniter players in their goal zones or in a favorable position who are defeated by an opposing Tsareena that uses a barrage of Triple Axels and Grassy Glides.

Unlike with Sylveon and Greedent, however, there are many voices in the Pokemon Unite community that claim the character is not broken.

YouTuber spragels, who has been making Pokemon Unite content since the game came out, says that Tsareena may need a tiny nerf, but it isn’t completely overpowered. He notes that it is a bit of a squishy character at times and that there are ways of dealing with Tsareena.

Although fans may be split on how broken the character is, the chances are high that Tsareena will be nerfed at some point in the future. In the update that brought Tsareena, previously overpowered Pokemon like Zeraora, Greedent, Lucario and Greninja all received small nerfs. It’s clear that TiMi Studios wants to work on balancing the game, and that could very likely involve lowering Tsareena’s damage output.

