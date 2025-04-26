Is the Vanillite Community Day ticket worth purchasing in Pokemon GO?

The Vanillite Community Day is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. Not only will this event let players catch the Fresh Snow Pokemon Vanillite in large numbers, but they may also encounter a Shiny one. Furthermore, there's stuff like exclusive rewards, new moves, and a chance to get useful items like Great Balls, Stardust, and more.

There's also a Vanillite Community Day ticket that players can purchase for access to Special Research. But is it worth buying? In this article, we will break down the details of the Vanillite Community Day ticket and whether or not you should buy it.

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day: Event overview

Vanillite in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Vanillite Community Day event, this Generation V Ice-type will appear more often in the wild. It also has a chance to appear as its Shiny variant for lucky players.

Another reason for players to participate in this month's Community Day is Avalanche, the exclusive Charged Attack available to Vanilluxe during this event. If players evolve their Vanillish (Vanillite's evolved form) into Vanilluxe, it will learn this Community Day exclusive move.

Avalanche is a significant improvement over Vanilluxe's previous STAB Charged Attack Blizzard. It has 90 base power in Trainer Battles and 85 base power in Gyms and Raids.

Event Bonuses

These are the in-game bonuses that will remain active during Community Day:

3× XP for catching Pokémon.

for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

for catching Pokémon. 2× chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (only for players level 31 and up)

from catching Pokémon (only for players level 31 and up) Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours .

(excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for . Snapshots taken during Community Day may reveal a surprise .

taken during Community Day may . An extra Special Trade can be made , bringing the total number of daily Special Trades to two.*

, bringing the total number of daily Special Trades to two.* 50% less Stardust for all trades.*

* indicates that these are active from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day Ticket: What’s included?

For $2.00 (or equivalent local pricing), players can purchase the Vanillite Community Day Ticket. This will grant access to the following event-exclusive rewards:

Additional encounters with Vanillite (with 3 that might have a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background)

(with 3 that might have a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background) 1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Additional in-game items

Also, tickets can now be gifted to Pokemon GO friends who have a level of "Great Friends" or above. The ticket can be gifted by tapping the Special Research ticket in the shop and selecting the gift option instead of buying. However, if the recipient already has a ticket (either by buying it or having been gifted one already), they cannot be gifted a second one.

Is the Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day ticket worth it?

Trip's Vanillite vs Ash's Tepig in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Frankly, there is very little incentive for either casual or serious players to purchase the Vanillite Community Day ticket. Vanilluxe is not a particularly useful Pokemon in either PvP or PvE, and the addition of Avalanche does not do much to improve its viability.

While there are some auxiliary rewards like the Premium Battle Pass or the Rare Candy XL, players only get one of them after purchasing the ticket. So, the cost of the ticket may be hard to justify. However, if players are interested in getting a Shiny Vanillite or one with the Might and Mastery–themed Special Background, buying the ticket would improve those odds.

Other purchase options — Event bundles

There are other options to spend your Pokecoins on this Community Day. These include two Community Day Bundles:

1,350 PokeCoins Bundle : 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs.

: 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. 480 PokeCoins Bundle: 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

There's also the Ultra Community Day Box, which costs $1.99 (or equivalent local pricing) and gives players a Special Research ticket and two Rare Candies. This is available on the Pokemon GO Web Store and is a better deal.

Timed Research and additional rewards

Trainers logging in during the Vanillite Community Day will receive a Timed Research that will last until Saturday, May 4, 2025. This will award an encounter with a Vanillite that has a Might and Mastery-themed Special Background. Also, completing these tasks increases the chance of encountering a Shiny Vanillite.

It is important to remember that these rewards can expire if not collected before the week ends on May 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm local time.

Final Verdict

Vanillite and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ultimately, the Vanillite Community Day ticket does not provide enough value to either casual or serious players. The extra encounters are nice, but completing the free Timed Research guarantees a Vanillite that has a Might and Mastery-themed Special Background. So, the additional encounters are only useful for shiny hunting purposes.

