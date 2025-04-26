2025's April Community Day in Pokemon GO is on April 27, 2025, and will feature Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokemon. The main event will last from 2-5 pm local time, but peripheral benefits will last longer — some coming to an end at 10 pm local time on this day, while others will last until 10 am local time on May 4, 2025.

Ad

This article highlights all the features and bonuses from the April Community Day event featuring Vanillite and explains how to make the most out of it. It also goes into important details like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

April Community Day in Pokemon GO features Vanillite and many exciting bonuses

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Vanillite [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attack

Evolving Vanillish once the event starts and before 10 pm local time on May 4, 2025, will give you Vanilluxe that knows Avalanche. It will have the following stats:

Trainer Battles: 90 power

90 power Gyms and raids: 85 power

Also read: Dynamax Entei debut weekend in Pokemon GO - Best tips and tricks, shiny rate, and more

Bonuses

3× XP for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

Ad

The last two bonuses will be active from 2-10 pm local time on April 27, 2025.

Other than this, Pokemon GO's April Community Day will feature Field Research tasks awarding encounters with Vanillite, a paid Special Research quest, and a free Timed Research quest, completing which gives you a guaranteed encounter with a Vanillite boasting the Might and Mastery background.

Best tips and tricks for Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Ad

Do the following to make the most out of the April Community Day event in 2025:

Play with friends and move around

Having more people in an area attracts additional spawns. Walking around also gives you more chances to encounter the creature, boosting the chances of finding its shiny variant.

Mega Evolve an Ice-type

The options are Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie. The higher their Mega Level, the better!

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research is a bad way to prepare for the event

Ad

Crack open a Lucky Egg (or two)

Boost the event's 3x Catch XP to 4.5x using this item. Use it in coordination with Origin Dialga's Roar of Time to get max value.

Try to get the exclusive background and exclusive move

The Might and Mastery background is a nice collectible. Well, so is Vanilluxe with Avalanche in Pokemon GO — at least as far as PvP and PvE viability is concerned.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Vanillite Community Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 chance of finding Shiny Vanillite during the April Community Day event. This is highly boosted compared to the flat 1-in-512 odds the creature usually has.

Hundo CP

You'll know you've found Vanillite with 100% IVs when it has the following numbers:

Level Max CP 1 14 CP 2 45 CP 3 77 CP 4 108 CP 5 139 CP 6 170 CP 7 201 CP 8 233 CP 9 264 CP 10 295 CP 11 324 CP 12 354 CP 13 384 CP 14 413 CP 15 (Research) 443 CP 16 472 CP 17 502 CP 18 531 CP 19 561 CP 20 590 CP 21 620 CP 22 649 CP 23 679 CP 24 708 CP 25 738 CP 26 767 CP 27 797 CP 28 827 CP 29 856 CP 30 (Wild - No weather boost) 886 CP 31 900 CP 32 915 CP 33 930 CP 34 945 CP 35 (Wild - Snowy) 959 CP

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨