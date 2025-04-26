2025's April Community Day in Pokemon GO is on April 27, 2025, and will feature Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokemon. The main event will last from 2-5 pm local time, but peripheral benefits will last longer — some coming to an end at 10 pm local time on this day, while others will last until 10 am local time on May 4, 2025.
This article highlights all the features and bonuses from the April Community Day event featuring Vanillite and explains how to make the most out of it. It also goes into important details like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.
April Community Day in Pokemon GO features Vanillite and many exciting bonuses
Features
Wild encounters
- Vanillite [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
Featured attack
Evolving Vanillish once the event starts and before 10 pm local time on May 4, 2025, will give you Vanilluxe that knows Avalanche. It will have the following stats:
- Trainer Battles: 90 power
- Gyms and raids: 85 power
Bonuses
- 3× XP for catching Pokemon.
- 2× Candy for catching Pokemon.
- 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Take snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.
- One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day.
- Trades will require 50% less Stardust.
The last two bonuses will be active from 2-10 pm local time on April 27, 2025.
Other than this, Pokemon GO's April Community Day will feature Field Research tasks awarding encounters with Vanillite, a paid Special Research quest, and a free Timed Research quest, completing which gives you a guaranteed encounter with a Vanillite boasting the Might and Mastery background.
Best tips and tricks for Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO
Do the following to make the most out of the April Community Day event in 2025:
Play with friends and move around
Having more people in an area attracts additional spawns. Walking around also gives you more chances to encounter the creature, boosting the chances of finding its shiny variant.
Mega Evolve an Ice-type
The options are Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie. The higher their Mega Level, the better!
Crack open a Lucky Egg (or two)
Boost the event's 3x Catch XP to 4.5x using this item. Use it in coordination with Origin Dialga's Roar of Time to get max value.
Try to get the exclusive background and exclusive move
The Might and Mastery background is a nice collectible. Well, so is Vanilluxe with Avalanche in Pokemon GO — at least as far as PvP and PvE viability is concerned.
Shiny odds and hundo CP on Vanillite Community Day
Shiny odds
There is a 1-in-25 chance of finding Shiny Vanillite during the April Community Day event. This is highly boosted compared to the flat 1-in-512 odds the creature usually has.
Hundo CP
You'll know you've found Vanillite with 100% IVs when it has the following numbers:
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
