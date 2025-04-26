  • home icon
Pokemon GO April Community Day (ft. Vanillite) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:44 GMT
Pokemon GO April Community Day
Pokemon GO April Community Day features Vanillite (Image via TPC)

2025's April Community Day in Pokemon GO is on April 27, 2025, and will feature Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokemon. The main event will last from 2-5 pm local time, but peripheral benefits will last longer — some coming to an end at 10 pm local time on this day, while others will last until 10 am local time on May 4, 2025.

This article highlights all the features and bonuses from the April Community Day event featuring Vanillite and explains how to make the most out of it. It also goes into important details like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

April Community Day in Pokemon GO features Vanillite and many exciting bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

  • Vanillite [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attack

Evolving Vanillish once the event starts and before 10 pm local time on May 4, 2025, will give you Vanilluxe that knows Avalanche. It will have the following stats:

  • Trainer Battles: 90 power
  • Gyms and raids: 85 power

Bonuses

  • 3× XP for catching Pokemon.
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokemon.
  • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.
  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day.
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust.
The last two bonuses will be active from 2-10 pm local time on April 27, 2025.

Other than this, Pokemon GO's April Community Day will feature Field Research tasks awarding encounters with Vanillite, a paid Special Research quest, and a free Timed Research quest, completing which gives you a guaranteed encounter with a Vanillite boasting the Might and Mastery background.

Best tips and tricks for Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO

Do the following to make the most out of the April Community Day event in 2025:

Play with friends and move around

Having more people in an area attracts additional spawns. Walking around also gives you more chances to encounter the creature, boosting the chances of finding its shiny variant.

Mega Evolve an Ice-type

The options are Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie. The higher their Mega Level, the better!

Crack open a Lucky Egg (or two)

Boost the event's 3x Catch XP to 4.5x using this item. Use it in coordination with Origin Dialga's Roar of Time to get max value.

Try to get the exclusive background and exclusive move

The Might and Mastery background is a nice collectible. Well, so is Vanilluxe with Avalanche in Pokemon GO — at least as far as PvP and PvE viability is concerned.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Vanillite Community Day

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 chance of finding Shiny Vanillite during the April Community Day event. This is highly boosted compared to the flat 1-in-512 odds the creature usually has.

Hundo CP

You'll know you've found Vanillite with 100% IVs when it has the following numbers:

LevelMax CP
114 CP
245 CP
377 CP
4108 CP
5139 CP
6170 CP
7201 CP
8233 CP
9264 CP
10295 CP
11324 CP
12354 CP
13384 CP
14413 CP
15 (Research)443 CP
16472 CP
17502 CP
18531 CP
19561 CP
20590 CP
21620 CP
22649 CP
23679 CP
24708 CP
25738 CP
26767 CP
27797 CP
28827 CP
29856 CP
30 (Wild - No weather boost)886 CP
31900 CP
32915 CP
33930 CP
34945 CP
35 (Wild - Snowy)959 CP
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
