Dynamax Entei debut weekend in Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks, shiny rate, and more

Dynamax Entei debuts in Pokemon GO at 6 am local time on April 26, 2025, and will be available from 6 am to 9 pm local time on April 26 and 27, 2025. It will only be obtainable during this limited period, with trainers having a chance to capture it from 5-star Max Battles.

This article covers all the details of the Dynamax Entei debut event and tells you how to make the most of it.

Dynamax Entei debut weekend in Pokemon GO: Features and bonuses

During the event hours, Entei's Dynamax form will appear frequently in 5-star Max Battles. These fights can be undertaken by up to four trainers in one go.

Bonuses

You will experience the following bonuses during the event hours:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Best tips and tricks for Dynamax Entei debut weekend in Pokemon GO

You can do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Build a team and strategy: Check out the best counters to Dynamax Entei Max Battles in Pokemon GO to exploit its weaknesses.

Check out the best counters to Dynamax Entei Max Battles in Pokemon GO to exploit its weaknesses. Maxmize your Max Battle count: Each battle costs 800 MP, so you can do up to two of these for free on each day of the event. However, if you are willing to spend real money, the Entei Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box gives you seven Max Particle packs for $9.99 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency).

Each battle costs 800 MP, so you can do up to two of these for free on each day of the event. However, if you are willing to spend real money, the Entei Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box gives you seven Max Particle packs for $9.99 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency). Mega Evolve a Fire-type: You will already get extra Candy because of the Sweet Discoveries event bonus. Increase this by having Mega Charizard, Mega Blaziken, Mega Houndoom, or Primal Groudon active.

Can Dynamax Entei be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, you can find the shiny variant of the creature after completing the battle. Dynamax Entei has a 1-in-20 chance of being its alternate colored version.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research is a bad way to prepare for the event

Dynamax Entei debut weekend in Pokemon GO: Hundo CP (100% IVs)

Dynamax Entei's Hundo CP without weather boost is 1,984 CP. However, if the weather is Sunny or Clear, this number will increase to 2,480 CP.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

