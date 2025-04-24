How to get Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO debuts during the Max Battle Weekend on April 26 and 27, 2025. The creature will be available daily from 6 am to 9 pm local time on these two days as a 5-star Power Spot boss. Entei is the fourth Legendary Dynamax Pokemon to be added to the game — following the three Legendary Kanto Birds and Raikou.

This article covers everything you need to know about catching Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO

Dynamax Entei can be acquired in the following ways:

5-star Max Battles

Trade

5-star Max Battles

You can find 5-star Max Battles featuring Dynamax Entei on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April27, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. This creature will appear more frequently in Power Spots around you. You can get together with up to three other trainers — each with three Pokemon — to challenge these battles.

It will cost each trainer 800 Max Particles to challenge Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO. Considering Entei has four Fire-type, one Steel-type, and one Ground-type attacks, using a full team of Water-types is the best way to go. Use two Blastoise to soak up damage and one Gigantamax Kingler or Inteleon to deal damage.

Trade

If you are unable to capture Dynamax Entei directly, you can always have a friend trade one to you. As long as you have caught an Entei before, it will not cost you excess Stardust — Entei being Legendary will still make it count as a Special Trade.

Additionally, unlocked Max Moves will remain intact. However, Max Moves that are leveled up before trading will be set to the default level.

Can Dynamax Entei be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Entei comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to encounter a Shiny Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-20.

Dynamax Entei stats, moves, and upgrade costs

Attack: 235

235 Defense: 171

171 Stamina: 251

251 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Fire Fang and Fire Spin (both lead to Max Flare)

Fire Fang and Fire Spin (both lead to Max Flare) Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Flame Charge, Fire Blast, Overheat, Scorching Sands

Flamethrower, Iron Head, Flame Charge, Fire Blast, Overheat, Scorching Sands Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

