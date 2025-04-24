Pokemon GO Entei Max Battle guide: Best counters, strategies, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Entei Max Battles will take place on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. This is the first time Dynamax Entei will be available in the game, making it the fifth Legendary to arrive. The battles will cost 800 MP to enter and can be challenged by up to four trainers working together.

This article breaks down the best counters to use against Pokemon GO Entei Max Battles. Important post-battle information has also been included.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Entei Max Battles

The best counters to Dynamax Entei in Pokemon GO are:

Gigantamax/Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun (Tank)

Gigantamax/Dynamax Kingler with Bubble (Attacker)

Dynamax Inteleon with Water Gun (Attacker)

Dynamax Greedent with Mud Shot (Tank)

Dynamax Blissey with Pound (Tank)

Dynamax Excadrill with Mud Shot (Attacker)

Pokemon GO Entei Max Battle announcement poster (Image via TPC)

Entei Max Battle weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Entei is a mono-Fire-type creature, leaving it weak to Water-, Rock-, and Ground-type attacks. It can use Fire-, Steel-, and Ground-type moves as a Max Battle boss, so Water is the best defensive type.

Shiny odds from Dynamax Entei Max Battles

Once you take down Max Battles featuring Dynamax Entei, you get a chance to capture its shiny form, if you are lucky. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-20.

Entei shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Entei 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Without weather boost the creature you encounter after defeating Pokemon GO Entei Max Battles will have 1,984 CP. If the weather during the fight is Sunny/Clear, the resultant creature will have a Hundo CP of 2,480.

Generally, Dynamax Entei's catch CP range will be as follows:

No weather boost: 1,900 - 1,984 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,900 - 1,984 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear): 2,375 - 2,480 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Dynamax Entei stats and moves (5-star Max Battle Boss)

Attack: 235

235 Defense: 171

171 Stamina: 251

251 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Fire Fang and Fire Spin (both lead to Max Flare)

Fire Fang and Fire Spin (both lead to Max Flare) Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Flame Charge, Fire Blast, Overheat, Scorching Sands

Flamethrower, Iron Head, Flame Charge, Fire Blast, Overheat, Scorching Sands Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

