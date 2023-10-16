Is there a way to recall Pokemon from Gyms in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is known for its refreshing takes on some of the franchise's most notable features. From training monsters to collecting them, Niantic has found a way to breath new life into every nook and cranny of the Pokemon gameplay loop. None is a better example of this than the new Gym system introduced in this beloved spin-off title.

In the main series, Gyms serve as a place where trainers test their might against one of the region's many Gym Leaders. However, in the mobile spin-off, these serves as points of control for one of the game's three main player teams. Instead of the leaders, attacking players face off against all of the creatures assigned by other gamers to protect it.

However, some may want to return their monsters to their collection for another important battle. Is there any ways they can do so without requiring their precious companion to face defeat?

Can Pokemon be recalled from Gyms in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Sadly, there is no manual command a player can input to instantly transfer a monster from a Gym back to their collection. For whatever reason, even after all these years later, Niantic has yet to implement such a feature. This means that the only way trainers can retrieve their defending monsters is to let them fall in combat.

For this reason, many have two distinct groups of powerful monsters kept at their disposal. There are groups that can battle and those that can defend. The battling group is used for taking on challenges in the Battle League as well as Raid Battles and Gym attacks. Meanwhile, the defending group is used exclusively for defense.

This is an advised practice for those who enjoy participating in Pokemon GO's Gym content. In fact, there are even certain monsters that are best at defending these locations thanks to various attibutes in their kit. Since these are meant to defend Gyms, players will not need to worry about having to expend their best battlers for defense.

Pokemon GO's best Gym defenders

Snorlax

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is a great generalist defender. Sporting a perfect balance between offense and defense, it has been a staple since it was first available in Pokemon GO. Though it may be a bit difficult to come by for many players, it is worth the effort to obtain for these attributes alone.

Blissey

Blissey as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey has been the personification of a bulky tank in every iteration of its appearances across the franchise. With its massive stamina stat, not only can it hold its own defensively, but it also remains in Gyms much longer. This makes Blissey a must-have for those looking to earn some free Pokecoins.

Metagross

Metagross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Where Blissey is all about defense, Metagross leans heavily into the offensive capabilities of a Gym defender. Though it does not have the stamina of Blissey or Snorlax, it compensates with a very strong defensive type combination of Steel and Psychic. Metagross is also a great battler too, so it is great for players looking to get into any kind of fight.