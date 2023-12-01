Is it worth going to Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 Los Angeles?

Details regarding the 2024 Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour event were just released by Niantic. Even though the developers did not reveal everything they have planned for this world event, it still feels a tad bit underwhelming. However, Pokemon GO’s Tour events are always fun to meet up with your friends and make new ones by meeting trainers from different corners of the world.

In this article, we will discuss if it is worth traveling to Los Angeles for the in-person GO Sinnoh Tour event.

Should you buy a ticket for the 2024 Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour event in Los Angeles?

Traveling to a new city or country requires a lot of planning, money, time, and energy. So, the event and the location need to be worth all the time and effort that you will be investing.

Los Angeles is undoubtedly one of the best places to be in. However, the event also needs to be promising. We do not know if Niantic will release Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia during the Sinnoh Tour, along with their signature moves – Roar of Time and Spacial Rend. If they do, you can buy the tickets and book your hotel right away.

That said, if it is just regular Pokemon that are being introduced in GO, you might want to put your card back in your wallet.

Furthermore, going to in-person Pokemon GO events is not just about the event itself or what it has to offer on paper. You meet a lot of people at the live events. You get to experience new cultures. You might even get to complete your Pokedex by trading that one Pokemon that you have been searching for years.

Badges related to the Dialga and Palkia (Image via Niantic)

You also get to enjoy a few days in a new city or country if you are not American. Los Angeles is a beautiful place for you to plan a mini vacation. There are lots of places to visit, and the food is great as well. So, besides Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour, there are a lot of other activities that you can indulge in.

If you can afford to spend a thousand dollars on all of these, we would recommend that you go and participate in the Sinnoh Tour. However, if you just want to experience the GO event to cut expenses, it would be advisable to wait for the global event when it comes out.

If you have been playing Pokemon GO for a few years now, the bonuses from the Sinnoh Tour are not rewarding enough to spend hundreds of dollars on them. However, if you just picked up the game, you should definitely go and experience what a live GO event feels like.