"It's a dream come true": Niantic's Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Remote Raid announcement irks trainers

Pokemon GO hasn't had the best track record when it comes to remote raiding. This is due in no small part to Niantic's controversial decision to impose remote raiding limits and increase pass prizes. Trainers have pushed back against the move for months, and some have even given up the game altogether. However, the remaining players did receive a bit of good news on this front.

During the upcoming global portion of Pokemon GO Fest 2023 from August 26 to August 27, Niantic confirmed to players that the remote raiding limit would be temporarily removed. Those participating in the worldwide event will be able to remote raid to their heart's content as long as they have passes to do so.

Redditor _ChrisRiot shared the news over on the Pokemon GO subreddit, adding:

"It's a dream come true!"

Plenty of trainers have since chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Pokemon GO's subreddit reacts to Niantic's removal of raid limits during GO Fest 2023

After _ChrisRiot shared the announcement by Niantic Support concerning Pokemon GO's remote raid limit removal for GO Fest 2023, players had plenty to say on the subject. The majority of the reception leaned toward a negative view of the decision, as many players stated that removing the remote raiding limit didn't go far enough.

Specifically, some Pokemon GO fans said they would still be constrained by the amount of Remote Raid Passes they had available. Since only five passes of this type can be held at a time, some trainers stated that this was an attempt by Niantic to milk more money out of them and suggested that passes be discounted.

Other players remarked that the decision made for Pokemon GO Fest 2023 simply used to be the norm and lamented that the feature was now being given back as a limited-time inclusion.

Fans stated that this exact tactic of removing a feature before attempting to sell it back to players was part of the reason Niantic received criticism in the first place.

As unfortunate as it is for Niantic, the trainers on this particular Reddit thread were anything but impressed. The majority of players in the comments section accused the developer of simply swiping away a very convenient feature earlier in the year to use it as a tool of extortion during events, and it can be tough to disagree with the optics of the situation.

Although Niantic is unlikely to make any changes this close to GO Fest 2023 Global, it's important to note that a vocal number of Redditors don't necessarily represent the larger player base. They certainly lend their voices to a certain piece of it, but there are likely many more fans who will simply pay for Remote Raid Passes regardless of when the limit temporarily lifts.

Due to GO Fest's presence over the course of August, players may be able to get more insight into just how successful Niantic's decision will be when the app's monthly earnings are released. Granted, this doesn't account for all of the game's income, but it may give certain players a better picture.