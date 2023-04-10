“Due to hitting daily limit”: Pokemon GO players complain about Remote Raid limit after failed attempts

The Pokemon GO Remote Raid Pass is currently one of the hottest topics of discussion in the gaming space. Niantic recently nerfed Remote Raid Passes and decided to almost double their prices, which has led to massive outrage and the emergence of hashtags like #HearUsNiantic. Several fan communities on Reddit and Twitter are advocating for the entire fanbase.

While the Remote Raid nerf was attributed to Niantic’s commercial sensibilities, a recent bug has added to the misery. A new Reddit post by user u/MygodStudio discusses a Pokemon GO bug that restricts players from participating if they fail a Remote Raid.

A fan posted a remote raid bug incident in the recent Lugia raid hour. (Image via Reddit)

Pokemon GO bug restricts players from participating in Remote Raids

According to Reddit user u/MygodStudio, failing a Remote Raid may trigger your daily limit to participate in Pokemon GO Remote Raids. They discovered the bug while participating in the Lugia raid hour. After losing the first raid, they immediately tried raiding again, but sending a second invite to their remote friend triggered a notification stating that their daily limit was fulfilled.

This contradicts the updated limit of 5 Remote Raids per day and is hence a bug. The Reddit post came at a point when several protests and boycotts are rife in the community. Many disappointed fans gave their take on the bug and the most recent Remote Raid nerf.

Comments on the post about the latest Remote raid bug post in Reddit. (Image via Niantic)

Fans have also been mocking Niantic, questioning whether restricting players from Remote Raids is a bug or a feature. Multiple comments make fun of the game's developers; most consider the recent decisions to be utter "stupidity."

Some suggested that if there needs to be a daily limit, it should accommodate completing 5 raids per day rather than just participating in 5 raids. Many think that this is just the beginning of a series of unfavorable updates.

It is likely a bug, but some players suspect that it was deliberate. Either way, the community expects Niantic to fix it and is speculating whether the developers are rushing to release updates without testing them.

Pokemon GO fans point out mistakes in the recent Remote Raid Bug issue. (Image via Niantic)

The cycle of Pokemon GO updates in 2022 faced major backlash. Players are still running into bugs because of new Pokemon debuts to PvP matches within the platform.

Fans express disappointment due to Niantic's Remote Raid bug. (Image via Reddit)

Some comments even chalked it up to incompetence, arguing that the developers did not code for certain possibilities and indirectly caused recurring problems such as the Zorua bug. This may be due to the lack of proper testing, though the New Zealand event was an exception.

The developers of Pokemon GO are yet to respond to the situation.

