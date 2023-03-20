"Never forget": Pokemon GO players slam Niantic regarding Community Day and its shortcomings

The Pokemon GO Community Day event is supposed to be a celebration of the community experience with trainers coming together to play the title, but there is plenty of criticism from fans regarding how Niantic handles the same.

The recent March 2023 Slowpoke Community Day also saw fans being vocal over social media.

Niantic has suffered multiple setbacks over the last few months, with several events plagued with technical issues. Trainers participating in GO Tour Hoenn: Las Vegas & Global complained of numerous crashes and glitches. A similar issue cropped up recently when Regidrago appeared in Elite Raids.

Community reaction (Image via Pokemon GO Reddit)

This forced Niantic to release a statement saying they are planning a way to make it up to Trainers worldwide.

Pokemon GO players unhappy with Niantic over Community Day and its features

Take, for example, the latest Community Day, which was held on March 18. Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke appeared with an increased spawn rate in the wild from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Incense bonus will not work when the player's character is stationary on the map.

The Reddit post in question is a mock Pokemon GO blog post where the developers are addressing the community. Niantic's decision to cut the Community Day duration from six hours to three hours was pointed out.

The post continues by stating that the developers seemingly do not care whether players have other plans or work given the Community Day event's 2 pm to 5 pm local time schedule. It also ridicules the notion of not making Incense work when the player is not moving, as inclement weather may not allow everyone to enjoy the event.

The drive to make these events more of an in-person experience is clearer, with Niantic recently sharing their "renewed commitment to bolstering Pokemon GO's in-person experience." While the community has no issues with this direction, they only wish it did not come at the expense of cutting down on remote options and accessibility.

Community reaction (Image via Pokemon GO Reddit)

Many comments under the Reddit post stated they could not participate in the March 2023 Community Day event because of the weather. Others complained about the timing, with some preferring the original six hours, while others wanted a different schedule.

Community reaction (Image via GO Reddit)

Community reaction (Image via GO Reddit)

Community reaction (Image via GO Reddit)

One player commented that Niantic needed to change the event's name because "Community Day mean(s) all day, not three hours." A few also stated that spawns and raids did not happen as advertised.

Community reaction (Image via GO Reddit)

Another proposal, which received several upvotes from others, involved making the Community Day event into "three three-hour periods spread out over the course of the day."

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/en/post/commun… Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/en/post/commun… https://t.co/u9pBJJMvN2

It remains to be seen whether Niantic will address any of these concerns in the near future, with the developers revealing similar details for the April 2023 Community earlier today.

Poll : 0 votes