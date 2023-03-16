The recent Regidrago Elite Raid event has ended in Pokemon GO, and the community is furious with Niantic due to the numerous technical issues they encountered while participating. Multiple trainers complained about crashes, inability to engage with the Elite Raid, or catching the pocket monster even after defeating Regidrago.

Elite Raids have always been a contentious topic for the Pokemon GO community. The move by Niantic to disallow trainers from around the world from using Remote Raid Passes to participate in these special Raids has been severely criticized.

Trainers unhappy with Elite Raids (Image via Reddit)

While the developers have stated that they wish to encourage more community experience, which they say is the crux of Pokemon GO, the community has pointed out that not everyone has the required number of players at a time to participate and defeat Elite Raid bosses successfully.

Pokemon GO community furious with recent Elite Raid event featuring Regidrago

Niantic revealed earlier that Season 10 Rising Heroes will feature two Elite Raid events, with the Legendary Titans Regidrago and Regieleki scheduled to debut as Elite Raid bosses. This month's Elite Raid event occurred on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time.

In the month of 2023, Regidrago was featured in an Elite Raid event, allowing trainers worldwide to encounter it when engaged. Elite Raid events are made strictly in-person by Niantic, with the developers wanting to push more on the community experience of Pokemon GO.

Lured Up and the Pokémon Professor Network @PokeProfNet ELITE RAID FEEDBACK THREAD



Just wrapped up a few 11am Regidrago Elite Raids in Red Bank, NJ and they were plagued with issues. Share your feedback throughout the day here so we can all trauma bond!



Trainers complaining about Elite Raids (Image via Reddit)

The primary issue stemming from this has been that not everyone can successfully find the required number of players to mount a challenge against the Elite Raid boss. Trainers in rural areas suffer the most because of the same, with plenty of people clamoring for Remote Raid Passes to be added to the event in the future.

Rahul Prasad @RahulTweet7 @Rioluwu_ @PHYTO85027140 @LeekDuck It's elite raid of those two new regis So not everyone's going to get them because also in my area I'm the only one who plays Pokemon Go. @Rioluwu_ @PHYTO85027140 @LeekDuck It's elite raid of those two new regis So not everyone's going to get them because also in my area I'm the only one who plays Pokemon Go.

TJ “Yusei_Furou” @Yusei_furou



#PokemonGo Hard to gather your team when the game doesn’t even let you in or work for us @NianticHelp @PokemonGoApp must we continue being scapegoats / guinea pigs for events ? Hard to gather your team when the game doesn’t even let you in or work for us @NianticHelp / @PokemonGoApp must we continue being scapegoats / guinea pigs for events ?#PokemonGo https://t.co/u1UTeIIq2p

Furthermore, trainers complained about other technical issues during last week's event. Tagging it as a joke, the March 2023 Elite Raid event randomly kicked out players, showed them the "could not fetch raid details" error, and did not allow some players to catch the pocket monster even after defeating it as their app crashed.

The well-known Pokemon GO dataminer account revealed on Twitter that Niantic was updating various details of the Regidrago event right up to the commencement of the Elite Raids. This might explain the severity of the technical issues that plagued players in-game during the event.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Niantic has finished making Regidrago's settings. They never finished making the Regidrago before it went live which is why it had circle and model issues. Those should now be fixed.



No changes to Regieleki.



Details of the missing settings are below. Niantic has finished making Regidrago's settings. They never finished making the Regidrago before it went live which is why it had circle and model issues. Those should now be fixed.No changes to Regieleki.Details of the missing settings are below.

ROC NAWF @KGF_JamesJr84 @PokemonGoApp I haven’t seen one Elite raid and I been looking since 1:50. How is it I haven’t seen one Elite Raid for the new Pokémon? @PokemonGoApp I haven’t seen one Elite raid and I been looking since 1:50. How is it I haven’t seen one Elite Raid for the new Pokémon?

Trainers complaining about in-game rewards (Image via Reddit)

Some fans were also disappointed with the rewards from the Elite Raid event. Others pointed out that they could not find Elite Raids at 5 pm local time in their locality. Similar problems cropped up during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas & Global events, with countless players complaining about glitches, crashes, and bugs.

