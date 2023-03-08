Pokemon GO Regidrago Elite Raid March 2023: Schedule, Timed Research, and more 

Niantic recently announced the Raid boss for March Elite Raids in Pokemon GO, and fans are excited to dive into it. The developer had earlier teased that two Legendary Titans were slated to debut with the Season 10 Rising Heroes, and later this week, trainers will meet one of them when Regidrago appears in the Elite Raid event.

While the Pokemon GO content roadmap for March was revealed earlier by the developers at Niantic, they did not showcase which Elite Raid boss would appear. The community has struggled with Elite Raids, and Raids have been buggy during recent events. Players will hope that is not the case come March 11.

This article jots down all available information for this week's Elite Raid in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Regidrago Elite Raid in March 2023

The March 2023 Elite Raid event is scheduled to take place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time. As mentioned above, the Legendary Titan Regidrago will be making its anticipated debut in the popular AR title as the Elite Raid boss later at the event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time!



#RisingHeroes It’s Regidrago!Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time! It’s Regidrago!Time to call on your fellow Trainers—Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids on March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/6BFR6bMrER

For those unaware, Elite Raids are a more difficult version of normal Raid Battles, featuring powerful and formidable pocket monsters that hatch from special Raid Eggs having an incubation period of 24 hours. The Elite Raids have a time limit of 30 minutes once the egg hatches and the Pokemon appears.

One of the biggest caveats of the event, and something that the community does not appreciate, is the fact that Elite Raids are strictly in-person events. This means Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to participate. Once they have prevailed over the challenge, they will have a chance to catch the defeated Elite Raid boss, who, in this case, is Regidrago.

Introduced back in Generation VIII, Regidrago is a Dragon-type Legendary pocket monster that is also part of the Legendary Titans group that includes Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regieleki. The last member of the group is yet to make its debut in Pokemon GO, with Regieleki likely appearing in the later Rising Heroes Elite Raid event on April 9, 2023.

For the upcoming March Elite Raid event slated to take place this weekend, trainers will be able to get their hands on exclusive Timed Research upon completing an Elite Raid. The official announcement reveals that players can only receive this Timed Research once.

Completing the research will earn Pokemon GO players Regirock Candy, Regice Candy, and Registeel Candy. The rewards make it a hard-to-miss Timed Research, provided they are able to make it to an Elite Raid and have enough participants to take down the mighty Regidrago in battle.

Poll : 0 votes