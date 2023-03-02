"This is the season of disappointment": Pokemon GO community unhappy with Rising Heroes and its offerings

The new season Rising Heroes, has finally dawned upon Pokemon GO, bringing a handful of new events, seasonal rotations, egg hatches, raid bosses, and plenty more. Yet, the community's initial response to the official content reveals for Season 10 has been disappointing.

Niantic's actions have had a hit-and-miss effect in recent months, with the Las Vegas iteration of the GO Tour: Hoenn event drawing heavy flak from players. In the in-person event, numerous technical issues and glitches led Niantic to ask its players not to visit a public park during the event's days.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp We ask that Trainers who do not have a ticket for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas refrain from joining us at the park tomorrow, to ensure a smooth event for Sunday ticket holders and Trainers who have the Sunday Extra Day Add-On. We ask that Trainers who do not have a ticket for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas refrain from joining us at the park tomorrow, to ensure a smooth event for Sunday ticket holders and Trainers who have the Sunday Extra Day Add-On.

The leaks suggesting changes to Remote Raid Passes have also riled players up. Now, it seems players have found the latest season's offerings lukewarm, and one would hope that Niantic would address the same with future offerings.

Season 10 Rising Heroes' offerings find a lukewarm response from the Pokemon GO community

Season 10 Rising Heroes began in Pokemon GO on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and is scheduled to continue until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. During this time, players can enjoy bonuses, seasonal rotations in wild spawns, egg hatches, Research Breakthroughs, and more.

The advertised features for this season included the debuts of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, XXS, and XXL sizes for all pocket monsters, and the return of Elite Raids featuring Regieleki and Regidrago. This content revealed for Rising Heroes has left Pokemon GO fans disappointed.

The community has been unhappy with the underwhelming offerings from this season, with players accusing Niantic of being greedy and wanting to kill the game. The reported Remote Raid Pass changes have been a point of contention over the past week. The recent raid issues have also frustrated players with the game's developers.

Others noted that Pokemon GO was slowly becoming "stale" with Niantic adding content and "unfriendly player mechanics." The XXL and XXS update did not go down well with fans either, with some commenting that while it made sense in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it did not do so in Pokemon GO.

A few others joked about whether the return of Tornadus to the Five-Star Raid section means that Landorus will appear sometime in the future, too, finally allowing them to complete the 'Take a snapshot of Landorus' task in their games. Some provided more brevity to the situation by comparing Gholdengo to "an inflatable at a used car lot."

The return of the Elite Raids has also brought back concerns about players not finding enough trainers to complete the said raids and get their hands on catching either Regieleki or Regidrago. The Elite Raid schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Raid boss yet to be confirmed

Sunday, April 9, 2023 - Raid boss yet to be confirmed

The Pokemon GO event scheduled for March 2023 is as follows:

Catch Mastery Event will take place on March 5

The Festival of Colors Event will take place from March 8 to 14

Elite Raid will take place on March 11

Slowpoke Community Day will take place on March 18

Let's GO! + Team GO Rocket Takeover will take place from March 21 to 29

GO Battle Day: Palmer will take place on March 25

Given the prevalent feelings of the community towards their beloved game and those behind it at Niantic, one would hope that the developers introduce something shortly to turn their fortune around. For now, trainers can gear up for the upcoming Catch Mastery event, which will kick off the new season of Rising Heroes.

