When is Regidrago coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players who watched the announcement for the Rising Heroes season likely noticed Regidrago and Regieleki in the distance. Right on cue, Niantic has announced that the final two Legendary Titans are making their way to the mobile title.

Regidrago, in particular, will begin appearing as the newest Elite Raid boss on March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm local time.

Elite Raids are considered some of the most difficult raid formats in the game. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to participate in them, and the bosses featured are immensely powerful even compared to their five and six-star raid counterparts.

If trainers want to defeat and capture Regidrago, they'll need a spectacular battle party and some fellow Pokemon GO trainers to assist them.

What to know before battling Elite Raid boss Regidrago in Pokemon GO

As an Elite Raid boss, Regidrago is even more formidable than usual in Pokemon GO (Image via u/D3sprite/Reddit)

In the mainline Pokemon series, Regidrago is a mono Dragon-type creature, and the same is true in Pokemon GO.

As a Dragon-type Pocket Monster, Regidrago will be weak to Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type moves. For the best chance at success in this Elite Raid, trainers will want to focus squarely on these three counter types. However, it's worth keeping in mind that most Dragon-type creatures are weak to Dragon-type moves themselves, so Regidrago may be able to counter a player's Pokemon just as effectively.

However, if trainers center their battle strategy on using Ice and Fairy-type Pokemon and moves, they should have a much easier time with Regidrago. Granted, this boss will still deal plenty of damage, but it will be minimized compared to how things might go if a Pokemon GO player used other team compositions.

Additionally, before a Pokemon GO trainer takes on an Elite Raid, they should stockpile as many healing items as possible. The raid bosses found in this format can deal heavy damage even when a Pokemon is resisting their elemental damage. Members of a player's battle party fainting are fairly commonplace. However, with plenty of high-quality Potions and Revives, players can pick their Pocket Monsters back up and quickly send them back into battle.

In addition to having the right Pokemon and a good stockpile of items, it's also a great idea to collect as much Mega and Primal Energy before the battle begins. Elite Raid bosses are no slouches in Pokemon GO, but going toe-to-toe with Mega-Evolved opponents or Primal Groudon/Kyogre can heavily tip the scales in a player's favor.

Granted, it can be difficult to collect energy for a specific Pocket Monster, depending on how the current event schedule looks. However, having even one or two Mega/Primal Pokemon is more beneficial than having none.

With enough preparation and some fellow trainers that follow suit, players can overcome Regidrago's Elite Raid and gain an opportunity to capture it.

It's unclear if Niantic plans to introduce the Legendary Dragon-type Titan in other aspects of the game in the future or if it'll remain an Elite Raid boss and rotate in and out. Hopefully, the former turns out to be true so that more trainers have a chance to capture the powerful creature for their use.

Poll : 0 votes