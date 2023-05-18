"Knowing my luck": Pokemon GO player jokes about Master Ball and missing throws

The all-powerful Master Ball is all set to make its Pokemon GO debut starting on May 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. All players will be given one free Master Ball if they complete a Special Research brought to them by Willow that will revolve around some new insidious plans of Team GO Rocket. This Special Research will be available for players to complete till 10:00 am local time on June 1, 2023, giving players more than enough time to get their hands on one.

As far as news confirmed by Niantic goes, this will be the only opportunity to get your hands on a Master Ball in Pokemon GO for now, with the promise of more in the future. However, given the immense power they possess of being sure to catch any creature you stumble upon in the wild, players are highly concerned as to what happens if they misthrow it and end up wasting this precious goodie.

This anxiety struck up a rather hilarious conversation among Pokemon GO players on Reddit. Read on to find out about some interesting takeaways from it.

Reddit users discuss tips on not missing a Master Ball throw in Pokemon GO

Reddit user, u/nbang, made a meme expressing his concerns about missing the single opportunity that players are likely to get to use the Master Ball when playing Niantic's mobile game in the near future. This sparked a rather lively conversation among members of the community, some of who were enlightened about this possibility through the meme. In contrast, others came in to provide possible solutions to circumnavigate such an issue cropping up.

Players brought to light different ways the problem of them missing their throw might arise while using the all-powerful Poke Ball in the game. Here are some of the interesting possibilities:

Other, supposedly more enlightened Pokemon GO players quickly popped up on the thread to pacify these fears. They spoke about how datamining reports suggest that the Master Ball will not follow the simple, straightforward throwing mechanism like other Balls in the game.

Instead, it will have an animation like the one witnessed by players of the Let's GO console games. This means all that the players have to do is select the ball, and the game will do the rest on its own, making sure you end up not losing the precious item.

Players also took the opportunity to crack jokes with reference to Niantic's tendency to lure players in with exciting new free products and later put a paywall against them.

Some players also suggested that using Nanab Berries could be a way to calm down the creatures you want to catch using your Master Ball. While these berries are considered relatively useless by the community, this does provide a reasonable solution to the possibility of Pocket Monsters swatting away Master Balls if, in the future, they do end up following the regular mechanic followed by other Balls.

Aside from being hilarious, this thread provides a fair amount of insight into how Master Balls might work when they arrive in Pokemon GO later this month.

