"Knowing Niantic's track record, it won't": Pokemon GO player discusses rumored NPC trading

The concept of trading in Pokemon GO is surprisingly complicated. Not only do players need to find and get in touch with another player, but they need to be positioned exactly next to one another for the trade to go through. This has led to many players spoofing, a form of cheating, just to trade with their friends.

This has led to some players on the Silph Road subreddit thinking of a way to somehow make trading easier. One solution a user has come up with is NPCs around the world that players can trade with.

In fact, this user even claims to have seen some supposed leaks for the feature coming in the winter. However, players are rightfully skeptical, with Reddit user jontslayer's reply under the post stating:

"Knowing Niantic's track record, it won't."

Reddit reacts to NPC trading in Pokemon GO

The original poster, user MarkusEF, does not elaborate on the idea but rather states the positives it could bring to the game while also providing context on the feature and why its implementation into Pokemon GO would make sense. While many feel the feature would be a great addition, some are writing off the supposed leaks as a pipe dream.

While the concept of easier trading and implementing it into standard gameplay sounds like an overall positive for all the players who still partake in Pokemon GO, some are wary of this news due to Niantic's track record.

The developer has taken features and deals that have solely benefited the player in exchange for more profit, which has many wondering why Niantic would put such a player-friendly feature into the game.

User StatisticianLivid710 had a good idea regarding how Niantic could make this experience more engaging and fun. To summarize, they pitch the idea of tradable NPCs inhabiting Pokestops similar to that of Team GO Rocket grunts. However, instead of a battle, they offer the player a short research task to accomplish. After finishing this task, they would reward the player with a trade.

Another interesting concept some players have entertained is Wonder Trading. This type of trading involves two randomly selected players selecting a monster they want to trade, which is sent to the other player.

This is one of the most highly-used online features in modern Pokemon games and serves as a great way for players to clear out their crowded storage systems.

This could easily be implemented into Pokemon GO if Niantic wanted to give players such an option. Currently, the only thing close to Wonder Trading in the mobile spin-off is sending a monster from GO to the Pokemon Home application and then Wonder Trading it from there.

However, all creatures sent from GO to Home cannot be sent back to GO, making the act entirely useless for those without a main series game to send them to.

Overall, the idea of in-game trading with NPCs in Pokemon GO is very welcomed in the community. However, fans have lost hope for such a requested feature to be added to the mobile spin-off. Only time will tell if these supposed leaks are real.