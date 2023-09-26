Koraidon: Exploring origin, influences, lore, and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the enchanting world of Pokemon, every new generation brings with it a fresh batch of captivating creatures, intriguing lore, and unexpected inspirations. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest additions to this beloved franchise, are no exceptions. Among the standout features of these games are the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miradon, two enigmatic beings with captivating origins and influences that tie deeply into the culture of the Iberian Peninsula.

In this article, we delve into the fascinating world of Koraidon, examining its names, inspirations, and the lore that surrounds it.

Note: The information in this article is from YouTuber Lockstin & Gnoggin.

Koraidon's inspiration in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Box Legendary Koraidon and Miraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Legendary Pokemon of Paldea

Referred to as the "box art legendaries" for Pokemon Scarlet, Koraidon is a unique Pokemon that holds a special place in the Pokemon lore. What sets it apart is its connection to the Iberian Peninsula, particularly Spain and Portugal. While dragons have always been a significant part of European folklore, they weren't especially prominent in Iberian culture.

However, the key to understanding their inspiration lies in the coat of arms of the House of Braganza, the Royal House of Portugal.

This noble family, one of the wealthiest and most influential in Iberia during the Renaissance period, played a pivotal role in world history. They popularized tea in Great Britain and founded the country of Brazil. Even today, the Braganza family continues as the royal family of Portugal, boasting a coat of arms featuring a shield supported by two wyverns and a crown on top.

The wyverns and the crown hold great significance, and it's these symbols that tie Koraidon and Miradon to their dragon origins.

Comparing it with the coat of arms (Image via The Pokemon Company and Wikipedia)

Despite not being true wyverns due to their four intact limbs, Koraidon and Miradon's connection to the crown is what solidifies their dragon inspiration. In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet books, we see a mysterious egg-like object with a crown on top.

This is believed to be a manifestation of Terapagos, the controller and originator of all the Paradox phenomenon, symbolizing not only the crown but also the shield and the entire coat of arms, which is aptly represented by a turtle, aligning with Terapagos' appearance.

Koraidon's name explained

The Dragon/Fighting Koraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The names of Pokemon often carry hidden meanings and connections to their characteristics. The "Korai" in Koraidon's name means "ancient" in Japanese. This choice of names hints at the central theme of Pokemon Scarlet, which revolves around the concepts of the past.

It signifies "Don" in Spanish, hinting at its kingly aspect. Furthermore, the "Raido" in Koraidon's name is a Japanese pronunciation or transliteration of "ride," signifying their role as rideable creatures. Both the Legendaries' appearances could be taking inspiration from the Komodo dragon, the largest lizard species, linking both of them to their Dragon type.

Why motorcycle lizards?

Koraidon's motorcycle inspiration (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most intriguing aspects of Koraidon is its design, which incorporates elements of motorcycles. This design choice might seem unusual at first, but it aligns perfectly with the region of Iberia, particularly Spain, known for its motorcycle culture.

The Iberian Peninsula, including Spain, offers ideal terrain for biking, with picturesque mountains and trails and a climate conducive to year-round mountain biking. Spain's love for motorcycles is evident in its high motorcycle ownership per capita, with cities like Barcelona boasting a significant motorcycle population.

Additionally, the influence of motorcycle racing, such as MotoGP, headquartered in Madrid, plays a role in Spain's motorcycle culture. Koraidon's resembles a Honda One motorcycle or the old-fashioned chopper with its high handlebars from the past.

It also evidently draws inspiration from Hells Angels, a biker gang that became popular in Spain and had a logo of a skull with feathered wings on its sides.

Koraidon's unique abilities

You traverse across Paldea riding Koraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The abilities and characteristics of Koraidon are influenced by various lizard species. For instance, their climbing ability is reminiscent of Geckos with long claws that enable them to rapidly scale rocks and trees. The sprinting capability draws inspiration from the black Spiny-Tailed Iguana, known for its impressive speed of up to 21 mph.

The bipedal stance of these two finds its roots in lizards like the Basilisk, which can stand upright and even run across water. Their swimming inspiration comes from the Marine Iguana, while Anolis and Agama Lizards are known for their jumping abilities. The flying aspect is attributed to the common Flying Dragon, with Koraidon showcasing through their head wings.

Koraidon explained

First encounter with Koraidon in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Koraidon's design incorporates elements from both dinosaurs and ancient kings. Dinosaurs, particularly theropods, with their feathered appearance, may have inspired Koraidon's feathered headpiece. Its signature move, "Collision Course," could also allude to the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The feathered headpiece also draws parallels to the headdresses worn by Native American chiefs and leaders. These intricate headdresses often featured long feathers, similar to Koraidon's design, and were considered symbols of power and authority.

But the most prominent connection is with Montezuma II of the Aztec Empire, which underscores the influence of indigenous cultures on Koraidon's design.

Koraidon swimming build (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The association of large feathered headdresses with primal or tribal attire reflects the historical perspective of Europe during the colonization of the New World. Such attire was often perceived as "savage" or "barbaric" by Spanish colonizers, contributing to negative stereotypes.

Nonetheless, these feathered headdresses remain emblematic of leadership and prestige in various cultures worldwide.

Koraidon's Fighting type aligns with its heroic and justice-seeking persona, a common theme in the category. The franchise often associates the Fighting type with acts of valor and heroism, drawing inspiration from heroic figures like the Japanese Kamen Riders.

In Japanese pop culture, motorcycle-riding heroes are prevalent, further emphasizing the link between Koraidon's design and the Fighting type.