In this article, we'll embark on a journey into the fascinating concept behind Miradon, one of the two Legendaries - exploring its name, inspirations, lore, and much more.

Miradon's Inpiration in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Legendary Pokemon of Paldea

Miradon takes center stage as one of the "box art legendaries" for Pokemon Violet, setting itself apart with its deep connection to the Iberian Peninsula, specifically Spain and Portugal. While dragons have always held a significant place in European folklore, they weren't particularly prominent in Iberian culture.

Yet, to unearth Miradon's inspiration, we must delve into the coat of arms of the House of Braganza, the Royal House of Portugal.

The House of Braganza, an affluent and influential noble family during the Renaissance period, played a pivotal role in shaping world history. They introduced tea to Great Britain and established the country of Brazil. Remarkably, the Braganza family remains the royal family of Portugal to this day.

Their coat of arms features a shield supported by two wyverns with a crown atop it. These wyverns and the crown carry profound symbolism, serving as the bridge that ties both Koraidon and Miradon to their dragon origins.

Although neither Koraidon nor Miradon qualifies as true wyverns due to their four intact limbs, their association with the crown firmly establishes their dragon-inspired lineage.

Within the pages of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet books, we encounter a mysterious egg-like object crowned with significance. This object is believed to be a manifestation of Terapagos.

It symbolizes not only the crown but also the shield and the entire coat of arms, fittingly represented by a turtle, aligning seamlessly with Terapagos' appearance.

Miradon's Name Unveiled

The franchise often gives names that carry hidden meanings that connect deeply with a creature's characteristics and themes. For Miradon, its name holds the key to its identity.

"Mirai" is the Japanese word for "future." This choice of name subtly hints at the central theme of Violet, which revolves around the concept of the future.

Furthermore, the inclusion of "Raido" in Miraidon's name, a Japanese pronunciation or transliteration of "ride," signifies its role as a rideable creature. Its appearance might draw inspiration from the Komodo dragon, the largest lizard species, aligning with its Dragon-type.

However, "Don" in Spanish adds another layer of significance, alluding to Miradon's regal aspect.

The Intriguing Motorcycle Connection

One of the most captivating aspects of Miradon is its design, which ingeniously incorporates elements of futuristic motorcycles and technology. While this design choice might initially appear unconventional, it harmoniously aligns with the culture of the Iberian Peninsula, particularly Spain, renowned for its fervent motorcycle culture.

The Iberian Peninsula boasts picturesque terrain ideal for biking, featuring mountains, trails, and a climate conducive to year-round mountain biking. Spain's deep affection for motorcycles is evident in its high motorcycle ownership per capita, with bustling cities like Barcelona hosting a significant motorcycle population.

Moreover, the influence of motorcycle racing, exemplified by MotoGP being headquartered in Madrid, significantly contributes to Spain's motorcycle culture.

The sleek and futuristic designs of superbikes used in prestigious races like MotoGP seamlessly reflect Miradon's design. It resembles a jet-powered motorbike reminiscent of the iconic light cycles from the sci-fi universe of Tron.

Miradon's Unique Abilities and Traits

Miradon's extraordinary abilities and characteristics draw inspiration from various lizard species. Its climbing prowess mirrors that of geckos with their long claws, allowing rapid scaling of rocks and trees. The ability to sprint takes cues from the black Spiny-Tailed Iguana, known for reaching impressive speeds of up to 21 mph.

Its bipedal stance finds its origins in lizards like the Basilisk, which can stand upright and even run on water. Swimming inspiration hails from the Marine Iguana, while the jumping ability resonates with lizards like Anolis and Agama Lizards. The flying aspect is attributed to the common Flying Dragon, beautifully showcased through Miradon's majestic head wings.

Intriguing Lore: Miradon's Forbidden Knowledge

Miradon's lore takes us on an unexpected journey, introducing the concept of an "information hazard." This term refers to information that can inflict harm simply by being known, often dubbed 'Forbidden Knowledge.'

Within the realm of information hazards, one unsettling thought experiment emerges, the Roko's Basilisk. This experiment revolves around an advanced AI that seeks to punish those aware of its existence but who did not assist in its creation. The eerie parallels between Miradon's interpretation of AI and the Basilisk raise profound questions about this creature's true nature and motivations.

The Basilisk itself is a creature from Greek mythology, resembling a serpent with dragon-like traits. It possesses the ability to petrify individuals with its gaze. Miradon's Pokedex entry describes it as ruthless, further strengthening this connection.

Nonetheless, Miradon's in-game behavior adds a layer of complexity to its character, largely because players have the opportunity to assist and befriend this enigmatic creature.

Miradon emerges as a multifaceted critter, weaving together folklore, real-world influences, and thought-provoking concepts. It challenges our understanding of legendary creatures while sparking contemplation on the nature of knowledge and power within the Pokemon universe.