Latest Pokemon GO rumours suggest Passimian and Worlds T-Shirt Pikachu arriving with World Championships 2023

Pokemon GO has been dishing out a truckload of new content and events. While it can feel overwhelming at times, trainers in every corner of the world have been bouncing off the wall with the current love and dedication that Niantic has shown to the game. With the Pokemon World Championships right around the corner, people were anticipating something in GO that would resonate with this event.

A recent announcement from the Pokemon Company has confirmed that the speculations were on the right track. In this article, we will look at the new Worlds event coming to Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO World Championships: New Passimian and World Championships (WCS) T-shirt Pikachu debut

With the London and Osaka in-person GO Fest events coming to an end, trainers in these cities need not feel low as they have something new and exciting to look forward to. It was recently announced on the Japanese Pokemon GO Twitter page that Niantic will add two new critters to the game. Passimian and Pikachu wearing a WCS T-Shirt will debut during the Pokemon World Championships.

While Pikachu is not a new addition to Pokemon GO, the costumed version is new and definitely something worth grinding for. The costumed WCS T-Shirt Pikachu will also have a shiny version.

This event will be held in Yokohama, Japan, and you will have to plan your trip quickly if you wish to witness it in real life. The Pokemon World Championships event is going to start on August 11, 2023, and will end on August 15, 2023. There is very little information about the event. Unless the officials release more updates, we cannot confirm if it will be limited to trainers in Yokohama or launched globally.

This is what the official website had to say:

“Niantic have announced the next Pokémon GO event. This event is the Pokémon World Championships 2023 event and is due to run from August 11th at 10:00 to August 15th at 20:00 local time and introduces Passimian and Worlds 2023 Pikachu into the game. Currently, we have no further details for the event but will provide them as they come so be sure to keep checking back. Until Next Time, See Ya”

The Worlds 2023 Pikachu refers to the one we talked about earlier. Trainers on Reddit seem fairly excited about Passimian. However, since Pikachu’s shiny odds are really low, not many seemed eager to hunt this critter during the event.

Passimian in Pokemon GO

Passimian, also known as the Teamwork Pokemon, will be a Fighting-type critter. They are known to fight with berries, and the one that throws them the farthest is regarded as the boss of the group. It is going to debut in the game through the WCS event, and we are hoping it will make a stir in the PvP format of GO.