Latest Pokemon shiny event exposes problems with physical giveaway

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 28, 2025 20:32 GMT
Latest Pokemon Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event faced backlashes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon distribution events have always been a highlight for fans, offering exclusive creatures that can’t be found anywhere else in the games. However, many trainers have instead felt insulted, excluded, and frustrated by the most recent Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event.

Players had to physically visit specific GameStop stores to pick up physical cards with serial codes, in contrast to previous distributions that used online mystery gift codes.

On paper, this approach might appear simple, but in practice, it was problematic. Scalpers quickly hoarding codes and retailers running out of stock within hours have created a wave of backlash within the community.

Repercussion of the Pokemon Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event: Accessibility issues, scalper exploitation and unfair experiences

The core of concern is accessibility, or rather, the absence of it. Many fans could not wait in line at stores during opening hours because they had other obligations or jobs. Some people who arrived a bit late, found that all of the codes had already been sold out.

Many players never had a fair chance to obtain the exclusive additions because almost every store had a limited amount of stock, with no plans for restocks.

Shiny Koraidon as seen in the game (Image via TPC)

Meanwhile, opportunists quickly exploited the scarcity. Cards intended to be free giveaways are now appearing online for USD $50 - USD $100 or more, forcing desperate players to choose between overpaying or missing out altogether. For many, this has cemented the event as one of the most poorly managed Pokemon distributions in recent memory.

Other than the issue of hoarders was the inconsistent rollout across regions. Not every country or major market received the event gift codes. Some fans complained about spending hours driving between stores only to discover empty shelves, even in supported regions.

Pokemon Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event: Community response and calls for change

For long-time trainers, the disappointment is not just about missing a shiny Legendary. It’s about fairness and respect for a community that has supported the franchise for decades.

Many argue that The Pokemon Company has already proven that online mystery gift codes can handle large-scale distributions with far fewer problems. Returning to outdated physical cards at struggling retailers feels, to some, like an unnecessary step backward.

Shiny Miraidon as seen in the game (Image via TPC)

The backlash has even led players to encourage other players to voice their concerns to the Pokemon Support directly about the system in hopes of changes. While a handful of generous fans have stepped in to share spare codes with those in need, many believe the responsibility lies with the organizers to ensure future events are more equitable.

At the end of the day, the Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon event has brought attention to the drawbacks of physical giveaways in a modern, wirelessly connected community. Fans are left asking the same question: why not just make it a simple mystery gift?

