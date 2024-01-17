5 least-known Pokemon lores that even hardcore fans may miss out on

The Pokemon universe is vast and intricate, filled with wonders and mysteries. In addition to the facts made readily available by the creators, trainers frequently uncover intriguing, sometimes obscure, information that deepens the Pokeverse's already gripping narrative. These lesser-known tales add thrilling depth to the cherished franchise, extending the lore surrounding it beyond the widely recognized legends from the series' iconic regions.

This article delves into some often-overlooked stories that offer fascinating dimensions and an exciting backdrop to the beloved aspects of the series.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Exploring Route 113, Ultra Beasts' relation with prime numbers, and other obscure Pokemon lore

1) The alliteration anomaly of Hoenn's Route 113

Route 113 of Hoenn Region. (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Pokemon RSE (Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald), often hailed as one of the best generations of the franchise, has an intriguing alliterative background. While Route 113 does not feature any of the strongest Hoenn Pokemon, a peculiar pattern emerges in its wild spawns: all encounters have names that commence with the letter S.

Because of this unique characteristic, Route 113 stands out from other routes in the Pokeverse. Whether you encounter a Slugma, Sandshrew, Skarmory, or Spinda, the alliteration anomaly in the area is a linguistic play that adds a touch of humor to the journey.

2) Legendary Hidden Power quirk

Giratina facing off against Dialga and Palkia. (Image via TPC/Bulbapedia)

A surprising quirk appears in the legendary Pokemon captured in Generation VI and beyond: these beasts cannot learn Hidden Power (Fighting). Legendaries collected from Generation VI onwards are simply incapable of learning this move due to the mechanics of Individual Values (IVs) and how they are distributed.

For the move Hidden Power to be Fighting-type, the user must have four even-numbered IVs. 31 is the maximum value of an IV, which is an odd number. Having four even-numbered IVs on a legendary caught in or after Gen VI is impossible. This is because they will have three stats with 31 IVs.

Considering there are only six stats, it is numerically not possible for the creature to have four even IVs.

3) Ultra Beasts and prime numbers

Ultra Beasts as seen in the anime. (Image via TPC/Bulbapedia)

The enigmatic Ultra Beasts, designed to evoke a sense of otherworldliness, share a common mathematical oddity. Like Cosmog and its evolved forms, the base stats of the Ultra Beasts and the levels at which they acquire moves in Generation VII (excluding level 1) are all prime numbers.

This distinct quality adds to their otherworldly and mysterious air. The only exception is Naganadel, whose 121 base speed might not be a prime number, but it still stands out as a prime power, emphasizing this deliberate decision in the world of Pokemon.

4) Curse and the unseen Pokemon

A nail being hammered in the Curse move animation. (Image via TPC/Bulbapedia)

The move Curse harbors an intriguing origin story. Originally intended to be the signature move for an unused Gen II Pocket Monster inspired by an Ushi-no-Toki-Mairi doll, the move was discovered through the Spaceworld leaks. These leaks originated from a beta version of Gold/Silver showcased at the 1997 Spaceworld gaming convention.

The move's animation, depicting a nail being driven into the Pokemon, aligns with the ritualistic nature of the Ushi-no-Toki-Mairi doll, offering a glimpse into the conceptualized but unseen world thought of by Nintendo.

5) Dark origins of Phantump and Yamask

Phantump, as shown in the anime. (Image via TPC)

The origin stories Phantump and Yamask have a sinister undertone. It is suggested that the former was created from the spirits of children who passed after getting lost in the woods. On the other hand, Yamask is portrayed as a person from a bygone era who is frequently discovered exploring historic sites.

While the reason behind Yamask's demise is unknown, the fact that these exist suggests that there is a strong bond between the Pokemon world and the spirits of the deceased, which adds a touch of eeriness to the lore.

Tenaciously working to unravel the secrets that make the Poke-verse a treasure trove of intrigue adds to the franchise's slogan, "Gotta catch 'em all," where every discovery is a step closer to unlocking boundless wonders that await.