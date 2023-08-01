List of all active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes to use in August 2023

Many new and old active Mystery Gift Codes are available to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for August 2023. This article includes all currently active codes that trainers can redeem and will be periodically updated for new additions. A simple how-to guide on how players can use them has also been included at the end.

There are several static Mystery Gift Codes that are the same for everybody, as well as some that will be unique per account. Let's start with the static ones with no prerequisite requirements.

All active Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (August 2023)

Here is a list of all active Mystery Gift Codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to use in August 2023:

CATCHBYBALL: 5x Nest Ball + 5x Dive Ball + 5x Dusk Ball + 5x Timer Ball + 5x Quick Ball + 5x Luxury Ball (Expires on October 2, 2023)

5x Nest Ball + 5x Dive Ball + 5x Dusk Ball + 5x Timer Ball + 5x Quick Ball + 5x Luxury Ball (Expires on October 2, 2023) LEVELUP: 10x Rare Candy (Expires on October 2, 2023)

10x Rare Candy (Expires on October 2, 2023) REV1VE: 5x Max Revive (Expires on October 2, 2023)

5x Max Revive (Expires on October 2, 2023) NATSUN0T0KKUN: 5x Banana + 5x Butter + 5x Peanut Butter + 5x Red Poke Ball Picks (Expires on September 30, 2023)

5x Banana + 5x Butter + 5x Peanut Butter + 5x Red Poke Ball Picks (Expires on September 30, 2023) DARKTERA0006: Charizard with a Dark Tera Type (Expires on August 31, 2023)

Charizard with a Dark Tera Type (Expires on August 31, 2023) THA12022CHAMP: Shiny Grimmsnarl (Expires on August 31, 2023)

A code will be released later this month for the following rewards:

Celebrate Tatsugiri from the Pokemon World Championships: This will come out on August 8, 2023, and the code will expire on August 14, 2023

This will come out on August 8, 2023, and the code will expire on August 14, 2023 Gastrodon from the Pokemon World Championships: This also comes out on August 11,and iill expire on August 14, 2023.

Any expired codes will be crossed out in the above list.

More codes could arrive later this month (Image via Game Freak)

Real-life events that don't include a static code are:

100x Exp. Candy S: Order the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex Strategy Guide in Japan (Expires on March 2025)

Order the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex Strategy Guide in Japan (Expires on March 2025) Celebrate Flabébé: Visit a Pokemon Center in Japan or Singapore during your birth month (Expires on October 31, 2023)

Visit a Pokemon Center in Japan or Singapore during your birth month (Expires on October 31, 2023) Hisuian Zoroark: Pre-order the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC (Expires on October 31, 2023)

Pre-order the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC (Expires on October 31, 2023) Pokemon Summer Program: Visit a Pokemon Center in Japan to get a Serial Code for one of eight sets of rewards (Expires on August 31, 2023)

Such events will give you a personalized Mystery Gift Code. You can use said code the same way you would with any of the static options.

How to redeem active Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example of a player looking for free rewards (Image via Game Freak)

This is how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can redeem active codes:

Pause the game by pressing 'X' on your controller. Pick Poké Portal. Select the Mystery Gift option at the bottom. Pick the 'Get With Code/Password' option. Enter the Mystery Gift Code.

Repeat the process for all available codes you still need to redeem. Note that you can only use each code once per account.

Trainers get to enjoy their free Charizard, Grimmsnarl, etc., for just a few minutes of work.