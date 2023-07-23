Best Charizard PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Charizard is undeniably one of the most popular Pokemon of all time, so let's look at a good PvP build for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This article will include sets for both Single and Double Battles, along with some alternate move choices you may wish to consider. Everything listed here was relevant for the iconic Fire/Flying type after it was given away for free in a Mystery Gift Code.

If you haven't redeemed it yet, here's the code: DARKTERA0006. It lasts from July 21 to August 31, 2023. Of course, past methods to get Charizard, such as its old 7-star Tera Raid, Surprise Trades, and HOME, can still use the same movesets described below.

How to build Charizard for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This guide should help those that just got Charizard for free (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a recommended build for Single Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Solar Power

Solar Power Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Flamethrower + Overheat + Solar Beam + Air Slash

Flamethrower + Overheat + Solar Beam + Air Slash Item: Choice Specs

Choice Specs Tera Type: Fire or Flying

It is highly advisable to use this particular set in a Sun team, with an ally like Torkoal's Drought automatically setting up the weather. Solar Power and Choice Specs allow Charizard to hit incredibly hard, although be warned that this Pokemon can be a bit hard to slot into most teams.

You can always do PvP with this cool-looking Shiny, even if it's not the most meta-relevant (Image via Game Freak)

The following set is an alternate build in case you don't want to use Solar Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Blaze

Blaze Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Flamethrower + Focus Blast + Hurricane + Will-O-Wisp

Flamethrower + Focus Blast + Hurricane + Will-O-Wisp Item: Heavy-Duty Boots

Heavy-Duty Boots Tera Type: Fire or Flying

Heavy-Duty Boots is a lifesaver since Charizard is 4x weak as Rock, which means it would lose half its health upon switching to Stealth Rock in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Alternate moves to consider on these sets include:

Fire Blast: Powerful Fire STAB, but a tad inaccurate

Powerful Fire STAB, but a tad inaccurate Overheat: Even stronger than Fire Blast, but gives the user -2 Sp. Atk

Even stronger than Fire Blast, but gives the user -2 Sp. Atk Tera Blast: Useful if you use a different offensive Tera Type

Useful if you use a different offensive Tera Type Dragon Pulse: Could be handy to avoid getting walled by certain Dragon-types

Of the two sets listed here, the Heavy-Duty Boots one is easier to slot into teams, but the Choice Specs one could be more deadly.

Best Charizard set for Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Some players may prefer to use this starter in Double Battles (Image via Game Freak)

Here is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should consider for Charizard's Double Battle build:

Ability: Solar Power

Solar Power Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Heat Wave + Air Slash + Overheat + Protect

Heat Wave + Air Slash + Overheat + Protect Item: Choice Scarf, Choice Specs, or Life Orb

Choice Scarf, Choice Specs, or Life Orb Tera Type: Fire

Heat Wave hits both foes, while Protect is a common sight in Double Battles. Overheat under the Sun, Solar Power, and potentially Choice Specs hits devastatingly hard to anything that isn't immune to Fire attacks. Air Slash is a reliable Flying STAB.

Note: It's not advised to use Hurricane on a Sunny Day team since its accuracy drops to a pathetic 50%.

