'Loading screen vs anything else': Pokemon GO Reddit post jokes about Niantic’s efforts

layers have lately been on edge with Niantic's recent content updates and other issues in Pokemon GO's elite raids. Despite the discontent, in a recent thread on Reddit, many fans complimented the developer on its efforts in making the loading screen artwork visually stunning.

Redditor u/the_ebastler voiced the main post, saying:

"Niantic making loading screens vs Niantic doing literally anything else."

Post by Redditor u/the_ebastler sparked a discussion amog Pokemon GO players (Image via Reddit)

Pokemon GO Redditors commend Niantic's efforts in making stunning loading screens

Since its initial release, Niantic's title has seen many ups and downs with how the players have received it. A shining light amongst these issues are Pokemon GO’s loading screens, which have consistently delivered amazing artwork. Spotlight screens for real life events are no exception, and each captures the essence of various festivities.

Trending

In this regard, Redditor u/feevasxl commented:

“Well, I have to give credit where it’s due — they do make one hell of a loading screen. I can’t take that from em.”

Many Reddit users, like feebasxl, have voiced their appreciation for the game's artwork (Image via Reddit)

Many players agreed that despite the game's recent disappointing experience, the artists behind Pokemon GO loading screens have some talent.

For some, certain loading screens create a nostalgic connection of seeing their beloved Pokemon from the earlier generations.

Redditor u/Beneficial_Bill_7324 said:

“Lapras is my favorite Pokemon and I absolutely love water type. New one is the best loading screen ever imo.”

Some players like u/ParaffinWaxer filled the thread with insights:

“They have talented artists making these screens. Niantic isn’t one individual person or one unique overbrain, you know.”

While the loading screen artwork is beautiful, it could be argued that it is a waste of resources that should rather be spent on enhancing the gameplay experience.

To this, u/schparkz7 said:

“At the same time, they do choose where to allocate the budget for their game and decide where to improve things.”

That said, many players commended Niantic for consistently producing aesthetic loading screens. Redditor u/I35O added:

“With all the negativity surrounding this fanbases view of Niantic, I think the positive here is well deserved. Their loading screens are fire and have never disappointed.”

However, not everyone offered positive feedback. u/DrVonPretzel reflected on the game’s lifecycle by saying:

"The game peaked around Covid imho. It was in a really good spot before Covid, then they made a bunch of quality of life upgrades to allow players to play safely from their homes."

Reddit users share their opinions about the downfall of the game (Image via Reddit)

The Reddit thread is quite telling for the Pokemon GO player base. While Niantic’s artists produce stunning loading screen artwork, many fans wonder when the game will receive the love and attention it deserves. After all, it’s one thing to create beautiful loading screens, but another to offer an engaging gameplay experience.

The visually appealing Pokemon GO artwork and possibly lackluster gameplay experience make for an interesting study of the game's current quality. It highlights what fans appreciate or value more and what developers should address to improve the gameplay.