Mega Abomasnow raid counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Abomasnow, Pokemon GO's Mega Raid boss in the current raid rotation, is a powerful Grass/Ice-type Pokemon.

Due to its exceptional stat and CP boosts, including those bestowed upon it as a raid boss, this Pokemon can be tough to beat.

Although Mega Abomasnow is powerful in Pokemon GO, it isn't without weaknesses. Due to the game's rock-paper-scissors elemental weaknesses, every Pokemon has at least one weakness to exploit. The same can be said of Mega Abomasnow, as it possesses seven distinct elemental weaknesses.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find the top counters to defeat Mega Abomasnow in raid situations.

Fire-type attacks are the most effective against Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO

Fire-types like Darmanitan can savage Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Abomasnow is weak to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-type moves in Pokemon GO. If these move types are used by Pokemon that match the corresponding move type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving damage output even further.

However, of the many element types that Mega Abomasnow is weak to, Fire-type moves are the most effective. This is because Fire-type attacks deal super effective damage to both Grass and Ice-type Pokemon, and Mega Abomasnow identifies with both of these typings.

This makes Fire-type Pokemon of high CP and stats the best natural counterpick against Mega Abomasnow. However, this shouldn't dissuade trainers from using counter picks of other types if they have them available. They may not be as effective, but any super effective damage dealt to Mega Abomasnow is better than neutral or resisted damage.

When composing a battle team of counters for Mega Abomasnow, trainers will want to keep all of the above factors in mind.

Pokemon counters for Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Houndoom

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Beedrill

Mega Lopunny

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Entei

Chandelure

Moltres

Blaziken

Heatran

Emboar

Flareon

Victini

Infernape

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh

Pyroar

Magmortar

Arcanine

Delphox

Incineroar

Rampardos

Heatmor

Fast Move counters for Mega Abomasnow

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Charged Move counters for Mega Abomasnow

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

V-Create (Victini only) (Fire-type)

Sacred Fire (Ho-Oh only) (Fire-type)

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

With the right counters in place, trainers in the popular mobile title should be able to handle Mega Abomasnow considerably well.

If trainers bring along some of their comrades who use the same counter picks, Mega Abomasnow may still be challenging but should be much more manageable.

Once trainers defeat the powerful Mega Evolution, they can reap the rewards of Mega Energy that the raid boss provides. This means they can Mega Evolve their own Mega Abomasnow whenever they might need it.

