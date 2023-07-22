5 mega evolutions Pokemon Unite should add next after Mega Mewtwo

The recent addition of Mewtwo X to Pokemon Unite on July 21, 2023, has brought an exciting new dynamic to the game - the ability to Mega Evolve both in and out of combat. This unique feature offers players a fresh way to approach battles and adapt to various situations. The transformation is also well balanced by temporarily triggering after meeting certain requirements.

In Mega Mewtwo X's case, it only evolves after landing some basic attacks on an opposing Pokemon. Building on this concept, let's explore five other Mega Evolutions that would be a fascinating introduction in the future.

Audino, Diancie, and three other Megas Pokemon Unite should introduce

1) Mega Audino - Support

Mega Audino in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Audino could become a formidable tanky healer in Pokemon Unite, unlocking its Mega Evolution after reaching a specific amount of healing. Once Mega Evolved, Audino's healing effects would increase, making it an invaluable support ally on the battlefield.

With moves like Life Dew to heal allies in a wide area and Misty Terrain to enhance status resistance, Mega Audino would be a valuable asset to any team.

2) Mega Aerodactyl - Speedster

Mega Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Speedster, Mega Aerodactyl could possess an exclusive flight ability similar to Talonflame's Fly. This would enable it to traverse terrain swiftly with added movement speed when Mega evolved in Pokemon Unite. This enhanced mobility would make Mega Aerodactyl a master of unpredictability, granting it a tactical advantage on the battlefield.

Moves like Ancient Power could grant occasional stat boosts, while Rockslide deals damage in a small area with a chance to stun opponents.

3) Mega Kangaskhan - All-Rounder

Mega Kangaskhan (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drawing inspiration from the mainline games, Mega Kangaskhan's Parental Bond ability could take on a fresh role in Pokemon Unite. Once Mega Evolved, Kangaskhan's child could deal additional, but lesser, damage from basic attacks and skills, making it a well-rounded offensive and defensive option.

Moves like Double Hit would deliver multiple attacks to a single target, with added potency due to Parental Bond, while Focus Energy increases damage and critical chance temporarily.

4) Mega Diancie - Defender

Mega Diancie in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Diancie would gain a temporary 'Diamond Shield' upon Mega Evolution in Pokemon Unite, allowing it to endure more in battle. Moreover, if the shield absorbs a certain amount of damage, Diancie could extend the protection to an ally, adding a fresh layer of team support.

Its Clear Body ability would also prevent any stat reduction, making it a reliable Defender choice. Diamond Storm would become an auto-locking sure-hit move, while Harden provides shields to absorb additional damage.

5) Mega Latios - Attacker

Mega Latios (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Latios would harness its Levitate ability when Mega Evolved in Pokemon Unite, granting it immunity or reduced damage from ground-based skills like Crustle's Stealth Rock or Charizard's Fire Blast.

Furthermore, Mega Latios could utilize a flight skill like Dragapult's Dragon Dance, boosting movement and damage while Mega Evolved. Moves like Dragon Pulse deal damage and slow opponents, while Luster Purge inflicts massive damage, potentially lowering defense and negating shields.

The introduction of Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Unite has opened up a world of possibilities for strategic gameplay and diverse combat tactics. The addition of Mega Audino, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Diancie, and Mega Latios would not only enrich the game but also offer a wider range of dynamic playstyles and team compositions.

As we eagerly await these potential Mega Evolutions, let's keep honing our skills and embracing the ever-evolving landscape of Pokemon Unite.