Mega Houndoom raid counters in Pokemon GO for July 2021

Mega Houndoom is one of the picks to grow Pokemon GO's Mega Evolution roster.

The Pokemon was a reward for trainers who met the game's Mega Battle Challenge requirements in 2020. It has been a frequent Mega Raid boss ever since.

As a dual Fire/Dark-type, Mega Houndoom has a fair number of elemental weaknesses. However, as a Mega Evolution, simply exploiting its weaknesses won't be enough to beat it. Pokemon GO players will need to formulate a solid battle party and bring along fellow trainers who are doing the same.

Mega Houndoom can be a tough opponent to the uninitiated, but it is very beatable if countered effectively.

Great Pokemon and moves to counter Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO

Simply exploiting Mega Houndoom's weaknesses won't be enough to beat it (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's devil dog can deal a significant amount of damage to players' teams, but it also takes a substantial amount of damage itself.

Exploiting type advantages against Mega Houndoom is crucial to whittling down its HP before the Mega Raid timer runs out. Since Houndoom is both Fire and Dark-type, the elements that players will want to focus on with their Pokemon/moves are Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water.

These attack elements deal effective damage to Mega Houndoom and can help a team of trainers defeat it much more quickly than using all-around Pokemon GO battle parties.

Here are some Pokemon who excel at countering Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO:

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Rampardos

Conkledurr

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Lucario

Terrakion

Therian Landorus

Swampert

Machamp

Mega Lopunny

Feraligatr

Kingler

Incarnate Landorus

Hariyama

Garchomp

Empoleon

Tyranitar

Crawdaunt

Breloom (be careful using this Pokemon if Mega Houndoom is using Fire-type attacks)

Groudon

Haxorus

Clawitzer

Blaziken

Excadrill (be careful using this Pokemon if Mega Houndoom has Fire-type moves)

Emboar

Palkia

Sirfetch'd

Krookodile

Heracross (watch out for Fire-type moves when using this Pokemon)

Toxicroak

Gigalith

Poliwrath

Paired with these Pokemon, some excellent Pokemon GO moves to use against Mega Houndoom include:

Fast moves

Water Gun (Water-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Bubble (Water-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Charged moves

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Surf (Water-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Crabhammer (Water-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Drill Run (Ground-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

With the right counters, Mega Houndoom isn't too tough of a Mega Raid boss to beat in Pokemon GO.

After defeating it, players will receive Mega Houndoom Energy, which is essential for those hoping to unleash the fiery hound's Mega Evolved form on opponents.

