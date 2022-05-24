Methods to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Many players play Pokemon GO for the satisfaction of collecting Pokemon to fill the Pokedex or compete in the game's competitive Battle League. However, it also has a different form of gameplay that encourages teamwork and usage of the title's potential social aspects; many users play to challenge Raids.

These battles are only for the strongest of gamers as they put a team of trainers and their strongest Pokemon against a powerful Raid Boss. Many online games have Raid features, and Pokemon GO served as a great introductory piece for seeing how fans would react to the feature. Thus, Raids were put into Sword and Shield.

However, to challenge these Raids, a payment of one Raid Pass must be paid before players can participate. However, this requirement gets slightly more complicated when they consider the topic of this article: Remote Raid Passes.

Pokemon GO: Finding and using Remote Raid Passes

Raids are constantly updated in terms of the Pokemon users can encounter through them (Image via Niantic)

During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic peak, it was encouraged for everyone to stay home and not come into contact with anybody. In response to this, Pokemon GO released the Remote Raid Pass.

Before, Raids were very social experiences as they were meant to be challenged with a team of gamers.

Remote Raid Passes eliminate the need for this level of social interaction by giving players the option to challenge Raids from anywhere. They can challenge Raids around them or receive an invitation to challenge a Raid from another user near the Raid in exchange for one of these types of passes.

Currently, gamers cannot receive this type of Raid Pass for free in Pokemon GO. However, they were once available in the weekly bundle, and players could get them for one Pokecoin.

The best and most consistent way to get these items now is to purchase them in the in-game shop for 100 Pokecoins each.

Those looking for the best way to accumulate these Pokecoins are in luck, as the game offers a couple of different ways to get them. Of course, players can just buy them like many other premium currencies in mobile games. The in-game shop has a few different options for Pokecoin bundles for users to purchase.

Those wanting to get these passes without spending any money will need to be in an area with lots of Gym spots controlled by their team. Once the gamer's profile hits level 10, they will be given a choice between three teams to join. Once they join a group, they can participate in Gym battles.

Once players find a Gym controlled by their team, they can put one of their Pokemon in it to serve as a defender. Once users eventually overthrow the Gym on one of the opposing teams, the Pokemon will return to them, and Pokecoins will be rewarded.

Defeating multiple Gyms is the best way to get coins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer