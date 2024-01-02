Mew vs Ditto: Does the Transform Pokemon stand a chance?

In a hypothetical Mew vs Ditto Pokemon battle, which creature would reign supreme when in-game data and lore were considered? The answer's tricky, considering Mew's immense power and Ditto's ability to mimic its opponent. Still, perhaps a solution can be reached by examining how Pocket Monsters work in the games and the greater franchise's universe.

Suppose these two Pokemon met in the wild and battled each other; what would be the result? Removing trainers' input would allow these creatures to use any tactics, naturally fighting based on their instincts. Most fans would agree that Mew seems to have the upper hand from the beginning, but could Ditto's transformative properties offer a few surprises?

Examining a battle of Mew vs Ditto using Pokemon game data and universe lore

Mew Analysis

Mew attacks with Air Slash in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base Stats: 100 HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack, Sp. Defense and Speed (600 Points Total)

Considered the genetic ancestor of all Pokemon (though some creatures like Arceus remain debatable), Mew is one of the rarest Pocket Monsters. Due to its status as a common ancestor to most creatures, Mew can learn any move and travel through any terrain without trouble. Notes at Cinnabar Mansion also state that Mew can turn invisible on a whim to avoid detection.

Moreover, the anime has shown Mew capable of splitting itself into two Pokemon independent of each other. As a Psychic-type species, Mew is susceptible to Dark-, Ghost-, and Bug-type attacks, but its ability to learn any move can help it overcome these deficiencies.

Mew's power has been shown in franchise media to rival that of creatures like Mewtwo, its savage-hearted clone. However, due to its elusive nature, most Pocket Monsters stories only show glimpses of Mew. The Mewtwo Strikes Back! movies show that even when in the thick of battle, Mew remains playful and aloof despite its immense power, making it seem indifferent to fighting.

Ditto Analysis

Kublock's Ditto as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base Stats: 48 HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack, Sp. Defense and Speed (288 Points Total)

Ditto is an amorphous blob of a Pokemon with no abilities to speak of in its base form save for the ability to transform into people, Pocket Monsters, and objects. However, every individual Ditto is different, and sometimes its Transform move is incomplete, leading to physical differences with its target. Some Ditto are also incapable of keeping their disguises active for an extended time.

When Transform is activated in-game, Ditto takes on the species, appearance, type(s), abilities, moves, height, weight, and stat changes of its target. It also mimics an opponent's Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack, Sp. Defense and Speed stats, but won't copy its opponent's HP stat or experience level. Additionally, Ditto can't transform into a target using the ability Illusion or the move Substitute.

In this hypothetical Mew vs Ditto battle, Ditto would be able to mimic its opponent almost perfectly. Still, based on in-game information, its overall health and experience levels would remain the same. Ditto is seen transforming and battling in the universe lore, but it's unclear whether its sturdiness or battle experience is changed post-transformation.

Verdict: Mew Wins

Mew as seen in the Origins anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Ditto can copy plenty of Mew's powers in the series, its inability to match its HP stats or experience level would likely be its undoing. Mew would strike first, considering Ditto's lower base Speed stat in the wild, and the New Species Pokemon would also have a higher experience level with access to hard-hitting moves that would likely take Ditto out before it could use Transform.

Even from a lore perspective, Mew's ability to turn invisible would mean it got the drop on Ditto, and the latter would likely be at a disadvantage from the very beginning. Even if Ditto could use Transform and become Mew, it's still an imperfect copy, and Mew simply has all the lived experience on its side compared to a Pokemon attempting to imitate it.

Things might be different if trainers were involved, but a trainer's skill can vastly skew the results of any battle. Even if a Mew and Ditto met in the wild, they'd have to have matching HP Stats and experience levels for the fight to be considered a fair one, and Mew still has the benefit of series lore on its side. In this hypothetical smackdown, it's hard not to root for the original Mew over a creature mimicking it.