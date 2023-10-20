5 monsters that deserve a Gen IX Paldean variant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next DLC known as "The Indigo Disk" may not arrive until late in 2023, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what it might bring to the table. Though Blueberry Academy is centered underwater, Game Freak would be remiss to ignore the Paldea region itself, specifically when it comes to introducing new variants of existing 'mons.

Even if they don't appear in The Indigo Disk, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are still clamoring for new Paldean twists on existing species, and there are plenty of candidates worthy of the treatment.

Whether it's in The Indigo Disk or a future DLC, there are many Pokemon that should re-emerge in the limelight with a new Paldea regional variant.

Five species that deserve Paldean variants in future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs

1) Absol

Absol is a unique Pokemon that's certainly deserving of a new variation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from a Mega Evolution several years ago, Absol hasn't gotten much love in recent Pocket Monsters games. It doesn't even appear as a Paldean native in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so why not breathe some new life into it with a regional variant?

Since Absol is a Dark-type species by design known for appearing around disasters, perhaps a Paldean Absol can be a herald of good tidings and joyous moments instead of ones that cause calamity. It could even be something like a Psychic- or Fairy-type species, two types that are usually at odds with Dark-types like the standard Absol.

2) Sharpedo

Sharpedo seems like a natural fit for the waters of the Paldea region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldea takes heavy influence from the real-world Iberian Peninsula in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Iberian countries like Spain and Portugal both possess an adjacency to the Mediterranean Sea. This massive oceanic body is known for its biodiversity, so why not introduce a Paldean variant for some aquatic Pokemon?

Sharpedo feels like a natural fit here, as sharks are rife in the Mediterranean. Perhaps a Paldean Sharpedo could take on the likeness of a Hammerhead or Mako Shark? The possibilities are certainly there to be explored.

3) Snorlax

A new iteration of Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would undoubtedly be intriguing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It was admittedly a little strange when Snorlax didn't appear as a wild species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but that does present an opportunity for Game Freak to introduce a new iteration of the beloved Pokemon within Paldea. Spain is known for its siestas, where workers can take a break and relax during the workday, so a Paldean Snorlax may just be a natural fit due to its love of snoozing.

There's also the converse option to consider as well. Paldean Snorlax could be a much more active and energetic variant that doesn't enjoy napping at all. Maybe a Fighting-type that spends time training in Paldea's mountain ranges to hone its size and physique in battle?

4) Onix

A Paldean Onix would feel right at home in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the advent of Mega Steelix, Onix and its Steel/Ground-type evolution haven't gotten much love. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs could re-envision both species thanks to the prevalence of mountains and deserts within Paldea, or perhaps a Paldean Onix/Steelix would prefer a completely different habitat altogether.

Imagine a Paldean Onix/Steelix that prefers aquatic or forested environments instead of mountains and caves. A Water- or Grass-type Onix/Steelix would likely take some getting used to, but it could be a really great twist on two of the older 'mons in the series.

5) Cinderace

Cinderace's origins are perfectly situated for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In many ways, the Iberian Peninsula is the Mecca of soccer, and there's no Pokemon as clearly inspired by the sport as Cinderace, the Galar region's Fire-type starter. A Paldean Cinderace could take on a new type altogether or simply gain a new type to add to its existing Fire-typing, keeping its soccer inspiration but with a unique twist in some form or fashion.

This pick is admittedly one that's unlikely since regional forms for starter 'mons are rare when they do appear, but fans can certainly have hope as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to release DLCs.