"Almost always feel extremely repetitive": Pokemon GO community complains about spawn diversity

In a subreddit post on November 16, 2022, user Mr_X004 lamented that the constant events and seasons in Pokemon GO have severely diminished the experience of capturing Pokemon. According to them, the point of having hundreds of Pocket Monsters available is invalidated if only a dozen or so can be reliably caught during an event or a season.

Mr_X004 then asked why it wouldn't be possible to allow wild spawns to include many more Pokemon, as it would assist with overall variety.

Ever since Pokemon GO was released back in 2016, players have been voicing their complaints about Niantic's handling of spawning mechanics.

Initially, rural players were left catching scores of low-grade Pokemon like Rattata and Pidgey. Even in 2022, some trainers still believe that the game's spawning mechanics leave a lot to be desired.

Pokemon GO Redditors discuss improving the variety of wild spawns

Pokemon GO's spawning behavior has improved, but only to a point (Image via Niantic)

In their post, Mr_X004 compared the limited wild Pokemon spawns during events and seasons to being stuck in a route in one of the main series games for weeks at a time.

Since traditional Pokemon games only provide certain wild Pocket Monsters on a given route, players are meant to travel and explore to complete their Pokedex. With events and seasons boosting the spawns of certain Pokemon, many are left appearing rarely or not at all.

Discourse from Pokemon GO trainers was widely found to be agreeable with Mr_X004's original point. Some cracked jokes, while others concurred that constantly funneling the game through events meant players had to wait around for their desired Pokemon to appear.

Many players also pointed out that Pokemon GO and Niantic are driven by a profit motive. According to them, this is why they focus on FOMO (fear of missing out) to drive trainers to play and acquire certain Pokemon during events.

Many players didn't necessarily protest the idea of events in Pokemon GO but thought they should be made shorter or that boosted wild spawns should be less prominent.

Some trainers stated that despite traveling to entirely new locations and even other countries, all they managed to find were the same event-centric Pokemon they found before they left. There are certainly some exceptions, but players are clearly tired of encountering so many of the same creatures when there are over 800 available.

Pokemon spawning complaints certainly aren't new to the game's community. In years past, those living outside of cities were subjected to an incredibly narrow collection of catchable creatures, most of them very unimpressive.

Niantic may have made progress on that front. However, the excessive number of events and seasons means certain Pokemon are always prioritized over others in the relatively small spawning pool. This forces trainers to catch the event Pokemon over and over again or go well out of their way to find something new.

Sadly, Niantic has been fairly slow at addressing community concerns around wild spawns. Their consistent event rotations have been seen as a way to bring players into the fold to catch certain Pokemon, but they often do so to the detriment of many other creatures.

Hopefully, the developers will hear out their players and make changes. However, it may be ill-advised to get too hopeful for an immediate fix.

Poll : 0 votes