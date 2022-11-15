Pokemon GO November 14-20 (2022): Shadow Mewtwo returns, Porygon Spotlight Hour, Safari Zone: Singapore and more

The coming week of Pokemon GO is filled with fun and frolic for those who wish to engage in it, including the return of Shadow Mewtwo, the Virtual Pokemon arriving in the Spotlight Hour, Guzzlord's Raid Hour and plenty more. Players can even participate in the next Safari Zone to be held later this week in Singapore, which will mark the debut of the shiny variant of a popular Pokemon.

Last week in Pokemon GO saw the start of Greedy Gluttons and the first appearance of Guzzlord in the game. Players also got to dip their toes in the Teddiursa Community Day event where they had the chance to evolve the cute pocket monster into the terrifying Ursaluna.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight?Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. ⬇️ https://t.co/LdHgh7bVZ7

There's much to look forward to this week and this article highlights the major points.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Greedy Gluttons

The event is set to run from November 9 at 10 am to November 17 at 8 pm local time. Other than the arrival of the Ultra Beast Guzzlord, it also marked the debut of the shiny variant of Munchlax. Snorlax, Lickitung, Alolan Rattata and more are appearing frequently in the wild.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



INCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCETokyo, JapanINCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME https://t.co/Hacbq2tnA1

To learn more about the event, check here.

2) Team GO Rocket Takeover

Team GO Rocket Takeover sees grunts and leaders from the outfit bringing new Shadow Pokemon, including the return of Shadow Mewtwo. Pokemon GO players will not want to miss their opportunity to catch the Legendary Artifical pocket monster.

The event takes place from November 14 at 12 am to November 17 at 8 pm local time. It also marks the first time that players will be able to find a Shiny Pawniard by hatching 12 km Eggs. The event bonuses include the opportunity for players to use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

3) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour is set to take place on November 15 from 6 pm to 7 pm. Porygon will appear more frequently during the aformention hour. Players will have a chance to encounter the shiny variant of the featured Pokemon and will also enjoy a 2x catch candy event bonus.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 15, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Porygon appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 15, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Porygon appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/CnSr9KRJ3Q

In this week's raid hour on November 16, Guzzlord will appear between the hours of 6 pm and 7 pm local time. You can check out the raid guide for the Ultra Beast here.

4) Safari Zone: Singapore

The upcoming Safari Zone is being held in Singapore from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20 at Gardens by the Bay. The event will feature pocket monsters sporting themes around Pokemon Air Adventures including Flying Pikachu, Lapras and Maractus.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Explore Gardens by the Bay with your fellow Trainers! We’re excited to announce that the next #PokemonGOSafariZone event will be held in Singapore —and tickets are now available! 🎟️Explore Gardens by the Bay with your fellow Trainers! We’re excited to announce that the next #PokemonGOSafariZone event will be held in Singapore —and tickets are now available! 🎟️Explore Gardens by the Bay with your fellow Trainers! https://t.co/K8ZxpDarwk

For the first time in Pokemon GO, players will also encounter the shiny variant of Purrloin. For more details regarding the event, you can check it here.

5) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule is currently as follows:

November 10 to November 17

Ultra League

Ultra Premier

November 17 to November 24

Master League

Element Cup Remix

Interested players can check out the best team for Ultra Premiere here.

Poll : 0 votes