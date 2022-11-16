"Please take this less than mediocre box": Pokemon GO community unhappy with Niantic's Zorua apology box

Pokemon GO developers recently added a new one-time-only in-game box that players can claim for free. The box was released in response to the bugged October's Spotlight Hour event featuring Zorua. The Dark-type Pokemon was supposed to make a surprise debut as part of the Shuppet Spotlight Hour on October 25, but was removed from the game after players faced issues with it.

To apologize for the unfortunate situation, Niantic, the game's developers then released a global gift in the form of a Free Box for Pokemon GO fans. The box reportedly contains in-game items that are used often in the game.

Pokemon GO players have openly expressed their opinions about the recently added Free Box. Recently, a Redditor (u'Piggy2901') displayed his obvious dissatisfaction with an in-game screenshot and the message, "Sorry for our mistake, please take this less than mediocre box as a gesture of good faith," with many others reacting to the fan's post. Everything you need to know about this situation is discussed below.

Redditors react to Zorua apology Free Box content in Pokemon GO

Developers at Niantic are currently facing plenty of criticism from the game's devoted fan base. According to players, most of this comes from the lack of communication and ignorance. The recent update of a one-time-only free box containing 1 Star piece, 20 Pokeballs, and 1 Lure Module is currently a trending topic amongst Pokemon GO fans.

In the game's subreddit, players can be seen reacting to Niantic’s attempt to apologize for the Zorua bug incident and calculating if this new Free Box was worth it. While some loved it, others had their own issues with the free reward.

While some players were seen wishing for free incubators to hatch eggs, a few fans openly appreciated the free Star Piece and Lure Module. Basically, mixed reactions can be seen all over the post's comment section, highlighting a major contrast within the community.

Pokemon GO fans were also seen bashing the negative comments as being baseless and unreasonable. The majority of players were not impacted by the Zorua incident in any form, but they still get to receive a free gift. One player even pointed out that less than 5% of the game's players were affected by this specific bug and the remainder didn't even get to witness it.

In general, most players had no complaints about the free box and accepted it wholeheartedly. While many do agree that Niantic developers are not paying attention to rural players, a few fans stated that some of the negative comments are ungrateful and that they should quit if they are playing the game just to complain.

Despite the contrast in viewpoints, the Pokemon GO Reddit community has always been rather vocal about different in-game issues. Since the game is open to all, there are almost always mixed reactions to any relevant topic. The most recent free box update was just a response to a mistake made by the developers' team and is already seen as a friendly gesture by most of the community.

Poll : 0 votes