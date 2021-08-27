Blastoise given a release date in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite finally confirmed the long-awaited Blastoise release date to be September 1.

Blastoise will be next in a long line of Pokemon on their way into the brand new MOBA. Revealed at the previous Pokemon Presents, Sylveon and Mamoswine will be two new additions on September 22.

Greedent is scheduled to follow soon after, too. While information on Blastoise is scarce at the moment, the video shown on Twitter offered some clues as to its moveset.

Generation I Water Pokemon makes its way into the Pokemon Unite roster

The brief preview on Pokemon Unite’s Twitter account gave fans a glimpse of how Blastoise will operate in the game. The first animation displayed Blastoise tucking itself into its shell and rotating around a Mr. Mime. This appears to be Rapid Spin, and it might be used as an escape option as well as a damaging move.

It also looks like Blastoise can use Hydro Pump in the game. The Pokemon was shown firing two jets of water from its iconic shoulder cannons. This is great to see since Hydro Pump is a staple to Blastoise’s movepool throughout the game's main series.

As shown in the preview, as well as teased in the intro, Blastoise will also be using Surf. It will join Slowbro, Greninja and Cramorant as the fourth Pokemon that can learn this move. Specifically, the trailer featured Blastoise using Surf followed by an immediate Hydro Pump. This may hint at a high damage combo Blastoise can use in the game.

It is also suggested that Blastoise’s Unite move will be called Hydro Typhoon. A small animation of this move was likely shown. Blastoise withdrew into his shell and fired a beam of water while spinning around. This Unite move looks like it will have a wide area of effect, making it a great option for team fights.

Even before the announcement dropped, many fans had been debating what role Blastoise will have in Pokemon Unite. Given its stats in the main series' games, Blastoise could fit the mold of an All-Arounder. Blastoise is known for having high defenses as well as firing high-powered water-type moves.

The announcement, though, slightly hinted that Blastoise will actually be a support Pokemon. The specific wording in the video says that Blastoise will "Surf to your allies aid". This could be a strong indicator that Blastoise will be helping its teammates in lane and team fights.

