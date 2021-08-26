The best build for Cramorant in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite players would do well to learn to use Cramorant, as it’s slowly seeing more and more play at higher levels.

It may be odd to think of this small blue bird annihilating Charizards and Garchomps, but that’s exactly what it does. Cramorant is often seen in the top lane finishing off weakened Pokemon and scoring often. It has enormous range, so it can attack safely, especially when paired with a defender in the lane.

What are the best moves for Cramorant in Pokemon Unite?

The first move to go with is definitely Whirlpool. However, Feather Dance will be a nice hindrance once it’s learned, especially in early team fights. It’s important to remember that Whirlpool also slows Pokemon in addition to dealing damage.

Once Cramorant reaches level 4, it gets to pick between two good moves: Air Slash and Hurricane. Air Slash does have some utility in that it bounces Cramorant back. A quick Cramorant player could use this in lane to pop back into their goal and recover health while dealing damage.

Hurricane can be a better option, however, because of its power. Once the opponent is caught in Whirlpool, Cramorant can simply poke from a distance until its victim is within Hurricane range. This combo will give Cramorant a great mid-game presence.

At level 6, Cramorant mains will definitely want to use Surf. Not only does this deal damage, but it pulls in opponents. This can be useful against any enemy Pokemon that are low on health. If they attempt to retreat, Cramorant can simply Surf and pull the enemy back for an easy Hurricane.

Cramorant’s Unite Move, Gatling Gulp Missile, has a huge area of effect. It’s really hard to miss with this move. Cramorant mains should be selective with when they use it, however. It doesn’t have the damage output of other Unite moves like Zeraora’s or Cinderace’s. It’s better to use after enemies are chipped at a good amount, and at that point Cramorant can win a team fight with this move alone.

There are a number of items that Cramorant can use effectively. The one item that should probably be on every build is Wise Glasses. This Pokemon can always benefit from extra damage output. Float Stone can also be used to increase Cramorant’s speed.

A good third item to run would be Score Shield. Nothing is more annoying than trying to drop 30 points, only for an opponent to rush the goal seconds before the animation finishes. Score Shield will ensure that these scoring attempts are successful.

Finally, giving Cramorant an Eject Button might be the easiest decision a player can make. This Pokemon puts on a lot of offensive pressure, but it’s also frail. The Eject Button will allow it to zip out of tight spots, so it can recharge and return to the fight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish