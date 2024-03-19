Pokemon Pokedle answers (Tuesday, March 19, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle 159 on March 19, 2024, have been revealed. For those who don't know, Pokedle is a daily guessing game that sees Pocket Monsters fans deducing the identity of four creatures across puzzles including a Classic Wordle-styled puzzle, those based on TCG card art and Pokedex clues, as well as one that utilizes a species' silhouette.

For March 19, 2024, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"This Pokémon’s body is 95% made up of gases, which are blown away by strong gusts of wind." - Pokedle, March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the following parameters should help Pokemon trivia/quiz fans figure out the Classic Pokedle puzzle:

Type 1: Normal

Normal Type 2: None

None Habitat: Grassland

Grassland Color: Brown

Brown Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 2 meters, 20 centimeters

2 meters, 20 centimeters Weight: 80 kilograms

Kangaskhan, Gastly, and other Pokemon included as answers for Pokedle 159 (March 19, 2024)

Kangaskhan is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 19, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the full slate of Pokedle answers for version 159, fans can check below:

Classic : Kangaskhan

: Kangaskhan Card Art : Aerodactyl

: Aerodactyl Pokedex Entry : Gastly

: Gastly Silhouette: Cubone

Completing the Classic puzzle shouldn't be too tough once fans narrow down their answers to the realm of Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses for its answer pool. We know the creature is unevolved and is a Normal-type species with no secondary elemental type and brown coloration, which only really fits the powerful and protective Kangaskhan.

The TCG card art puzzle should also be fairly easy, as even when blurred, it depicts an airborne creature with a grey coloration with purple accenting on its wings. Moreover, the brown card border indicates a Rock-, Ground-, or Fighting-type creature, and combining this information for an answer in Generation I leads to the fossilized Pokemon Aerodactyl.

When it comes to the Pokedex entry, the answer should be straightforward. Gastly has the most gaseous body in Generation I by far, even when compared to its evolutions Haunter and Gengar. While all three are Ghost-types that are known to disappear when necessary, only Gastly is known for a nearly encompassing gas-based body, and this is even confirmed in the Pokemon's name.

Lastly is the silhouette puzzle, which might be tricky as it doesn't reveal much more than a lower torso, an arm, and a leg. However, the silhouette shows a single pointed toe on the leg as well as a clenched fist and rounded torso, which matches the official artwork of the Ground-type Pokemon Cubone.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Geodude was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 18, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle answers rarely repeat across puzzle categories, it doesn't hurt to know solutions from previous days since they can help fans narrow down future guesses. Below, fans can find the solutions from past Pokedle puzzles to help inform their decisions as the daily puzzles continue:

March 18, Pokedle 158 - Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette)

- Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette) March 17, Pokedle 157 - Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette)

- Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette) March 15, Pokedle 155 - Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette)

- Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette) March 14, Pokedle 154 - Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette)

- Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette) March 13, Pokedle 153 - Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette)

- Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette) March 12, Pokedle 152 - Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette)

- Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette) March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles for version 160 should arrive on March 20, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Its answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back and use them if needed to keep your daily streak alive and continue to push to attain the knowledge of a Pokemon Professor.

