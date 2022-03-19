Can you catch a shiny Cottonee in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers could be adding shiny Cottonee to their collections very soon.

It’s been well documented how many shinies from Generation V have gone unreleased in the mobile game. Several members of the Unova Pokedex still do not have their shiny versions released, as was the case for Cottonee. However, it looks like things are about to change for this Grass/Fairy-type.

New Alola event to feature Grass-type Pokemon

Thanks to the upcoming Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO, shiny Cottonee will finally be appearing in the wild.

As the next event in the Season of Alola, Lush Jungle will also see the debut of Fomantis and Lurantis, a pair of Grass/Bug-types.

This is quite befitting since the event is based on the Lush Jungle from the Alola region. This area is the home of Mallow, the trial captain for Totem Lurantis. Both the in-game area and this event in the mobile game feature plenty of Grass-types for trainers to catch.

Shiny Cottonee’s debut, however, is being considered in the spotlight from Saturday, March 26 to Sunday, March 27. During this time, Cottonee will be showing up frequently at parks, so any trainers looking for a shiny Cottonee should head to a local park to find one.

Tapu Lele will also make its debut during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, Cottonee is a very distinct shiny sprite. Its shiny version has orange leaves on its sides instead of green.

However, those won't be the only debuts in the game. Tapu Lele will also be entering the game during the Lush Jungle event. This is because Tapu Lele was the guardian of the Akala Island, which is also home to the Lush Jungle in Alola.

Other Pokemon that will be showing up in the wild during the Lush Jungle event are as follows:

Metapod

Exeggcute

Paras

Hoothoot

Sudowoodo

Ferroseed

Pinsir (rare)

The Raid bosses for the event will also mostly be Grass-type. The Raid bosses are as follows:

Tier 1: Bellsprout, Tangela, Cottonee, Sewaddle

Tier 3: Butterfree, Vileplume, Parasect, Exeggutor

Tier 5: Tapu Lele

Mega Tier: Mega Charizard Y

