Can you catch a shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO?

Ditto always proves to be one of the most elusive Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO, and that fact is undeniably true for shiny Ditto.

This task is really only for the most dedicated shiny hunters around. However, finding a shiny Ditto is not an impossible task. There are a bunch of Pokemon during the Season of Mischief that can be a Ditto in disguise, as well as a Research reward that could result in a shiny Ditto encounter.

Every way to find shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO

There are basically two ways of getting a shiny Ditto during the Season of Mischief: earning a research breakthrough, or finding it in the wild. Both involve some serious luck, so trainers will need to pray to the RNG gods beforehand.

Any trainers who bought the tickets associated with the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour also have a third way of getting shiny Ditto. This was available all the way back in February, however, so many trainers probably don’t currently have this avenue open to them.

Method 1: Research Breakthrough

Ditto is not known to have any evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Earning a Research Breakthrough will reward the trainer with a Ditto encounter. Keep in mind that it’s only one encounter, and there is no guarantee that it will be a shiny.

To earn the Research Breakthrough, trainers just need to complete one task a day. Spinning a PokeStop and completing one Research task will give the player a stamp. If a trainer gets seven stamps by the end of the week, they get a Ditto encounter.

Method 2: Finding shiny Ditto in the wild

Drowzee is one of the Pokemon Ditto can be disguised as (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This method is more time consuming, but it’s the last resort if trainers don’t find shiny Ditto with a Research Breakthrough. There are a number of Pokemon during the Season of Mischief that can be a Ditto in disguise. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Gastly

Drowzee

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

Encountering one of these Pokemon doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed Ditto. There is only a small chance that it can be Ditto, and an even smaller chance that the Ditto can be shiny.

The best way to go about this is to grind encounters. Trainers should go out and catch all of the Ditto disguises to have the maximum chance at finding a shiny Ditto. With enough attempts trainers should be able to catch what might be the most rare shiny form in the game.

