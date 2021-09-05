Can you catch shiny Jynx in Pokemon GO?

September 5th will be a great opportunity to catch shiny Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, including shiny Jynx.

The Psychic type has been getting a lot of attention recently. The Season of Mischief has recently begun in Pokemon GO, and since it is centered around Hoopa, many events feature Psychic-types and Ghost-types. Fortunately, several of the Pokemon that need to be caught for this upcoming Collection Challenge will be shiny.

Shiny Generation I Pokemon avaliable through Hoopa's Arrival

Trainers will be able to catch shiny Jynx during Hoopa’s Arrival, the new Special Research for the Season of Mischief on September 5th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Other shiny Psychic-type, Ghost-type, and Dark-type Pokemon will be available through this event as well.

In order to catch Jynx, though, trainers will need to begin their search at the right time. For this event, each hour will feature a different type of Pokemon that will be attracted to incense.

To begin the event at 11 AM, Psychic-type Pokemon will be focused on. During the next hour (12 PM), Dark-types and Ghost-types will instead be attracted to incense. Psychic-types will return at the 1 PM mark, and they will alternate every hour throughout the event.

That being said, the hours that trainers can specifically look for shiny Jynx are 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM local time.

The other Pokemon that will be spawning during the Psychic-type hours are as follows:

Exeggcute (shiny)

Natu (shiny)

Spoink (shiny)

Girafarig

Munna

Beldum (shiny)

Galarian Ponyta (shiny)

Espeon (shiny)

Aside from those, there are plenty of other Pokemon that shiny hunters might want to go after during the Ghost and Dark-type hours. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Alolan Rattata (shiny)

Poochyena (shiny)

Duskull (shiny)

Purlloin

Carvahna (shiny)

Sableye (shiny)

Drifloon (shiny)

Scraggy

Litwick

Tyranitar

Golett

While all of these Pokemon are valuable, the biggest encounter is likely what comes after the Special Research is completed. Any trainer who finishes all Special Research tasks will earn themselves an encounter with Hoopa itself. This legendary Pokemon hits like a truck in both the main series games and in Pokemon GO.

Either way, shiny Jynx is a great Pokemon to come away with from this event. Jynx was a member of the original 150. Fans may remember Jynx from being on Lorelai’s team, the first member of the Elite Four in Generation I.

